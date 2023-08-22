After the recent events that occurred in Maui, on August 8 on the island of Hawaii, after an entire forest burned down and destroyed the eastern part and its surroundings, more victims of the disaster have been known.

Luz Vargas, 45, lost her son Kenyero Fuentes in the forest fire Lahaina town. The boy was found in the remains of his burnt-out house.

The boy who was close to turning 15 on August 20, He was found by his relatives hugging his dog and among the rubble of his home



Vargas, who was his adoptive mother, stated that after a long search, believing that her son had managed to escape the accident, they were looking for him in legal medicine and in ‘Beach Park’ the shelter that the authorities created to house those affected by the fire.

For two days, together with her husband and her eldest son, was investigating the whereabouts of Kenyero without getting any results.

The woman and her relatives stated that when they found out about the fire they left work quickly and headed towards the neighborhood. With the winds whipping around them and the fire moving fiercely.

“Everyone was running from the flames, but we were running towards them. The three of us separated on foot so that at least one could get to the house, because we thought the child was sleeping,” Vargas said in an interview with ‘NPR’

However, when they arrived at the site, the authorities in charge of putting out the flames and providing the security service did not let them approach, because they told him that they had evacuated all the people from the place.

“They told me that there was no one left. To look for him away from the fire,” said the woman.

It was until August 10, when they managed to return to the remains of their property and they found the body of the charred minor. In the middle of his room and lying down, was Kenyero next to his dog.

“I thought it would just be ashes… dust, but it wasn’t, all the furniture in the room was destroyed, but my boy and the dog were together, hugging each other,” Vargas expressed for the previously mentioned medium.

Likewise, he stated that the minor’s father and brother took him to the police station, where they registered him as a victim of the fire and where they removed him from the “disappeared” list.

Until now, the family is waiting for the order to bury Fuentes.

NATHALIA GOMEZ PARRA

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

