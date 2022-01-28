According to Syrian medical sources, including “Hakeem’s Stethoscope” and “Syrian Health”, the infant was admitted to the University Hospital in Aleppo, where she underwent several surgical and cosmetic operations.

Pediatrician Lama Al-Qadi posted on Facebook the photos of the baby before and after the surgeries, with a comment: “What sin did this child receive after her birth in a street, so that rats ate her face, her childhood and her soul?

The director of the University Hospital in Aleppo, Maher Araj, confirmed to local media that the girl was found next to a parked car, and she was admitted to the hospital on October 16, in a very poor health condition, as she was suffering from a crushing of the face and damage to the limbs as a result of the severe cold, in addition to respiratory damage. bra.

The director of the hospital in which the infant is lying continued: “The girl has performed the necessary emergency operations, and her health condition is currently above acceptable, and she will be handed over to the concerned authorities as soon as her condition improves.”

He continued, “No one asked about the girl during this period, knowing that she was admitted to the hospital at the age of hours.”

He explained that “the damage and crushing of the nose that she was subjected to, is the result of being bitten by rodents or cats, most likely,” noting that “it is not the only case in the hospital, but there are 3 similar cases for other children.”

Commenting on the condition of this child, whose tragic story has become the talk of the people in the country, Dr. Muhammad Al-Shara, founder of the Syrian “Hakeem Heath” platform, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia: “The little girl who was called Lynn by doctors in Aleppo, was found thrown In the Bustan al-Qasr area in Aleppo by policemen, she was first rescued to Aleppo University Hospital, where urgent emergency services were provided to her by placing her in an incubator and restoring the normal vital functions of the girl, and a series of plastic surgeries were performed for her, and according to her pictures after those operations, there is a clinical improvement My form is clear and tangible for the girl, although she will not return to what she was originally, but compared to the disaster that befell her, her situation is relatively stable.

And the Syrian doctor adds: “Some of the deformities that befall the face leave long-term and lifelong scars, so that plastic and reconstructive operations cannot completely hide and treat them. Unfortunately, these scars will remain to form a stigma on the forehead of this innocent girl’s family.”

This unfortunate incident re-examines the suffering of millions of Syrian children, as cases of infants and children being disposed of by their families and throwing them in public places have become remarkably frequent, in a phenomenon that observers see as reflecting the extent of the economic, social and mental health crises, in light of the exceptional conditions the country is experiencing. And the value cracks it left behind, to the point of throwing babies on the side of the road.

Syrian children are considered the most who have paid the tax of the stormy crisis in their country for more than 10 years, according to various UN and human rights reports around the world.

A report issued by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) last March, marking the passage of a decade since the war in Syria, confirmed that it had killed and injured more than 12,000 children.

The organization revealed that nearly 90 percent of Syrian children need urgent humanitarian assistance, and according to United Nations estimates, the number of displaced Syrian children inside and outside the country is more than 5 million.