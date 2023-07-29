the aussie James Harrison, known as ‘the man with the golden arm’, is a health legend, as saved the lives of more than 2 million babies thanks to the fact that he donated his blood around 1,100 times over 60 years, according to the Australian Red Cross Blood Service.

(Also read: ‘Parce, do not emigrate’: Colombian who lives in Australia narrates harsh experience).

Harrison’s story began in 1951 when he had to undergo surgery, in which he had a lung removed at the age of 14. Due to the delicate surgery, he lost a lot of blood, for which he received approximately 13 liters of blood from different people, who saved him from dying.

When he found out about the service of other unknown people, he made the decision to return the favor to humanity and become a donor for thousands of people in need.. What he didn’t know was that doctors discovered that his DNA contained a special antibody that helps fight Rhesus disease.which arises when a pregnant woman has RH-negative blood, while the baby has RH-positive blood, which can be fatal to the child.

Harrison began donating blood plasma, a liquid that represents 55 percent of blood; red and white blood cells, as well as platelets, are not found in this. It is composed of mineral salts and different optimal proteins for the functioning of the body, according to ABC Medical Center.

(It may interest you: The indigenous tribe that cuts its fingers to remember its deceased relatives).

In Australia, a man named James Harrison regularly donates his blood specifically to prevent newborns dying from Rhesus disease. Over 60 years he has saved around 2.4 million babies from dying an early death. pic.twitter.com/g0j7ZZv1MY — WTF Facts (@mrwtffacts) May 16, 2023

“Every bag of blood is precious, but James’s blood is particularly extraordinary. Their blood is actually used to produce a life-saving drug to be given to mothers whose blood is at risk of attacking their babies.”said Jemma Falkenmire, of the Australian Red Cross Blood Service, to CNN.

Doctors and specialists don’t know why Harrison’s DNA has these properties; however, they point out that it could be due to the transfusions he received as a young man. Besides, he is one of 50 people in Australia known to have these antibodies.

In May 2018, due to a medical prescription, he had to stop donating to avoid damage to his health. Already in 1999 he had been awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia, which recognizes the citizens of the country for their meritorious services.

VANESSA PEREZ

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news

Surfer survives white shark attack in Australia

They find a sailor with his dog who had been adrift for two months on the high seas

Sailor wandered in the Pacific Ocean for more than two months adrift