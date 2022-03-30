Sebastián Ortiz Hernández, better known as Boyka, is a young Colombian who has been in the freestyle soccer elite for more than 14 years. For his remarkable talent, he has been listed as one of the best in the world.

Freestyle soccer, the modality in which Boyka works, consists, broadly speaking, of doing tricks with a conventional ball and mastering it with all parts of the body, achieving highly difficult, creative, original maneuvers with style and control.

After certifying the elimination of the Colombian National Team, ‘Boyka’ proudly bears a unique label: “the only Colombian who will be in the World Cup in Qatar.”

The Boyka Story

‘Boyka’ Ortiz, a native of Comuna 15 of Guayabal, Medellín, holds 10 consecutive national titles. In 2018, he became world runner-up in the modality and was third in the Street Style world championship, which took place in Spain in 2021.

Currently, the young man is in Doha, the capital of Qatar, where Fifa invited the best freestylers in the world to be part of a special show during the opening of the draw for the 2022 World Cup.

The athlete is the only Colombian and Latin American who will be part of this event along with other talents from Russia, the United States, Poland, Kazakhstan and London.

“It is not easy to be here, not only representing a country, but a continent. It is a pride to be selected for all the work that has been carried out during these years, since we are third in the world and it is a privilege now to be in Qatar. We have been training around 4 hours a day for the event to come out fully. The Colombian flag will be at the top there,” said the athlete.

The draw for the World Cup will be this Friday, April 1, at 11 am, Colombian time. Those interested can follow the transmission on the Fifa website and its Fifa TV application.

