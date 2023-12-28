The death of rapper Tyrone González, Canserbero, has an edge in Chile. The brothers María Natalia and Guillermo Améstica, said the Attorney General of Venezuela, Tarek William Saab, are of Chilean origin. They are the ones who have assumed responsibility for the murders of the Venezuelan singer and bassist Carlos Molnar on January 19, 2015, in Venezuela. This, while for eight years investigations pointed to the hypothesis that the singer, after a fight and in the middle of a psychotic attack, had murdered his friend and then jumped from the tenth floor of a residence in the city of Maracay, in the state of Aragua.

In videos broadcast by William Saab, on the social network The woman alludes to a disagreement over the non-payment of air tickets and money by her partner, Molnar, as part of the organization of Canserbero's tour through Argentina and Chile at the end of 2014. She added to her testimony that the rapper also He had asked me to stop being his manager. “That hurt me a lot and I was left with a lot of internal suffering due to the contempt,” she said.

The confession has escalated to the La Moneda Palace, in Santiago, where the Undersecretary of the Interior of the Government of Gabriel Boric, Manuel Monsalve, confirmed that they have evidence that María Natalia Améstica – who also admitted in the recording that she fled after the crime “terrified” of the South American country – she has dual nationality, Venezuelan and Chilean; while her brother is Chilean.

Monsalve said this Wednesday that they respect the actions of justice in other nations and hope that “that is what happens in all countries” without distinction of nationality. “In Chile we do not tolerate xenophobia,” he explained at a press conference. The Undersecretary of the Interior responded in this way to the statements of prosecutor William, who had previously declared to the media that “despite being two Chilean citizens,” their rights would be respected in Venezuela: “How different it would have been if two Venezuelans would have killed Víctor Jara! I don't want to imagine it. If some Venezuelans are in Chile, sometimes walking through a square, they attack them, they chase them. “A brutal anti-Venezuelan xenophobia.”

The details of the crime

In one of the videos that have been released, María Natalia Améstica says that she sedated her ex-partner and the singer to kill them. She also details that her brother, Guillermo, bribed officials from the state intelligence service, Sebin, with $10,000 to alter the crime scene and make it appear that there was a murder-suicide.

William assured that the confession of the Améstica brothers has been made through “a long interrogation” in the presence of directors and prosecutors of the Public Ministry at the headquarters of the National Anti-Extortion and Kidnapping Command (Conas), in Caracas, during the early hours of the December 19 and 26, respectively. “These brutal revelations express how the Améstica brothers (of Chilean origin) conspired out of hatred, envy, thirst for revenge and financial ambitions, to kill,” added Saab.

In two of the three recordings shared on social networks, the brothers are shown alone, sitting and handcuffed, at the time of claiming to be the perpetrators of the crimes. Only in one of the videos are they seen together, side by side, also with their hands tied, to ratify the previous confessions. The statements were questioned by Guillermo's daughter and María Natalia's niece, Claudia Améstica, who said that her relatives were held incommunicado for nine days and that they have been denied contact with her lawyers.

The controversy over the rapper's responsibilities occurs in the midst of an attempt by the Government of Gabriel Boric to reestablish cooperation between Chile and Venezuela – including other nations – to confront the phenomenon of irregular migration in the trans-Andean country. “In the case of people who commit crimes in Chile, they are pursued, prosecuted and punished. We hope that this is what happens in all countries,” Monsalve stated.

The Boric Government only decided in May to reinstall Chile's ambassador in Venezuela, which had not happened since 2018.