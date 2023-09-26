Ko Arimatsu, an astronomer at Kyoto University in Japan, received an interesting email several weeks ago: an amateur astronomer in his country had detected a bright flash in Jupiter’s atmosphere.

Arimatsu, who runs an observing program to study the outer solar system using home astronomical equipment, put out a call for more information. Six more reports of the August 28 flash — which Arimatsu said is one of the brightest ever recorded on the giant gas planet — came from Japanese skywatchers.

Flashes like these are caused by asteroids or comets from the far reaches of our solar system that impact Jupiter’s atmosphere. Characterizing these flares is a crucial way to understand the history of our solar system. They offer “a glimpse into the violent processes that occurred in the early days of our solar system,” said Leigh Fletcher, a planetary scientist at the University of Leicester in England. It’s like “seeing planetary evolution in action,” he added.

Most collisions with Jupiter, the fifth planet in the solar system, are opportunistically witnessed by amateur astronomers. They typically use a technique that takes a video of a part of the sky at high frame rates.

Those shots contain “a trove of data,” Fletcher said, from which professional astronomers can deduce information about Jupiter’s meteorology and storms.

According to Arimatsu’s initial analysis, the flash reported in August had an impact comparable to the Tunguska explosion in Siberia in 1908, which experts believe was an asteroid that destroyed 2,070 square kilometers of forest.

Still, the most recent impact was not strong enough to leave a visible debris field, Fletcher said. Scientists study these traces to learn how Jupiter’s chemistry and temperature respond.

Astronomers focus on Jupiter because it is large, making it easy to see and more likely to be hit by cosmic debris. But some scientists believe that Saturn’s rings were once shaped by such explosions, and tentative evidence indicates that Uranus and Neptune were also impacted.

“If I were a betting man, I’d say all of our giant planets are being bombarded by asteroids and comets,” Fletcher said.

Because these events are captured by chance, it is amateurs who are doing the work in this line of research. “You can’t have hours and hours, night after night, on big professional telescopes,” Fletcher said. “You need dedicated amateur astronomers around the world to do this.”

“It is a vital part of the scientific community that often goes unnoticed,” Arimatsu said.

By: Katrina Miller