Actor Patrizio Rispo discovered he had cancer six years ago, but here’s what he said about his choice: “I’m proud”

Everyone knows him for his interpretation of Raffaele Giordano in fiction A Place in the Sun. The well-known actor Patrizio Rispo shared with the weekly Ok Health and Wellnessa very intimate aspect of his life.

In 2015, the actor found out he had a early stage cancer. He has always participated in health prevention campaigns and, in that year, he underwent several routine examinations, discovering theunexpected diagnosis.

The words of Patrizio Rispo

PSA was very high. Given this anomaly, I immediately began to investigate and after numerous other tests I was diagnosed with early stage prostate cancer, localized in the apical area of ​​the gland. There was little to do, the doctors told me, the tumor had to be operated on.

Patrizio Rispo then said that he had not considered other possibilities, he was immediately hospitalized. But something, while he was on the couch, he did change your mind:

A curious thing happened: I was already on the couch in the operating room when the electricity went out and the doctors were forced to postpone the surgery in the afternoon. I waited patiently, but even on the second attempt, nothing. The non-return of electricity has prompted the doctors to postpone the operation in the days immediately following. Wasn’t that jumped current a sign of fate? So, after these reflections, I decided to cancel the surgery and to undergo new tests.

The operation six years after diagnosis

Thanks to the new tests, a doctor explained to him that his tumor was not too aggressive and that the size was still small. Thus, for the next six years he underwent periodic checks, to keep the mass under control. Six years after diagnosis, the tumor began to show changes. Thanks to new technologies, Patrizio Rispo was able to undergo surgery with one new non-invasive technology.

A new non-invasive focused ultrasound technology that has made it possible to eliminate cancerous tissues in a single operating session, without the need for subsequent radiotherapy.

In a few months, the actor will have to check himself again, to verify that she has not stayed no trace of the carcinoma. She wanted to tell him about his experience to show how i advances in current medicinehave allowed him apositive experiencedespite a frightening diagnosis of prostate cancer.