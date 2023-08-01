On June 27, 1850, Queen Victoria had a brush with death.

That night, she took three of her children to visit her ailing uncle at his Piccadilly mansion. Outside, hundreds of excited Londoners gathered and waited for him to come out.

Most of the onlookers just wanted to catch a glimpse of the monarch, but one man had a different goal.

Just as the royal party was leaving, Robert Pate pushed his way through the crowd, ran up to the Queen’s open-top carriage, and struck her over the head with a metal-tipped cane.

The crowd erupted in panic. In the midst of chaos Victoria is said to have stood up, adjusted her hat, and calmly announced, “I’m not hurt.”.

This was the fifth time she had been attacked since her accession to the throne in 1837. Media accounts often emphasized her coldness.

The Morning Post reported that “Her Majesty showed no feeling of alarm” and had “complete command of herself” in politely greeting the cheering groups of onlookers as her carriage returned to Buckingham Palace.

This depiction of the queen as resilient, imperturbable, and committed to duty is in keeping with her popular image, both then and now.

Victoria’s famous quote, “we don’t like it”may never have passed her lips, but it has come to symbolize the queen’s sangfroid and the mood of an era.

Many imagine the 19th century as a time of repressed emotions, while others celebrate its supposed stoicism.

Despite her public facade, Victoria’s personal diaries reveal an emotional side.

Remembering the attack from the safety of the Buckingham Palacewrote that the fact seemed to him “like a horrible dream.”

As his account of the incident unfolded, fear and confusion gave way to anger, and he came to view the “outrage” as “the most shameful and cowardly thing ever done”.

Victoria wasn’t the only one who felt some excitement. Prince Albert was “terribly shocked”, while George Grey, the Home Secretary at the time, arrived at Buckingham Palace “much distraught and in tears”.

In the hours after the attack, Victoria was still “shocked, nervous and unable to eat.”

Still, she ventured to the opera where joyous crowds tossed their hats into the air and serenaded her with spontaneous renditions of “God Save the Queen.”

While not all Victorians were enthusiastic royalists, the attacks on the queen provoked these outpourings of emotion. As Victoria herself joked, “it’s worth getting shot to know how much they love you“.

Her determination not to hide behind the attacks was typical of Victoria in her youth.

In 1842, a teenager named John Francis pointed a pistol at his carriage as it drove up Constitution Hill.

Alberto saw him, but Francis did not fire and managed to slip away. Knowing that a would-be assassin was on the loose, the Prime Minister Robert Peel urged the Queen to stay at home as his new police force pursued the attacker.

Victoria refused. The next night, she and Alberto went out in their open-top carriage flanked by guards but still exposed.

Sure enough, Francis made another attempt, this time managing to fire his pistol at the royal couple moments before being caught by a policeman.

Victoria emerged unscathed, but it could have ended very differently.

Following Francis’s attack, the queen immediately resumed her royal duties and continued to appear in public, apparently unharmed.

This was a public and defiant display of courage by the Queen, and her bravery was praised by the press.

a poem in The Times described her as a “lion-hearted monarch” and dubbed her “a king for courage, though a queen for sex”..

public fortress

It was important to Victoria to project this fortress in public. Some Victorians, including one of her later attackers, bristled at the idea of ​​living under a “petticoat government” and believed that women lacked the courage and composure to rule.

But traumatic experiences like this can be hard to get over.

Four different men shot Victoria in the 1840s. By the time Robert Pate attacked her in 1850, she had begun to feel anxious in crowds, a common result following a traumatic event such as being the victim of a violent crime.

In his diary, he confessed that when the public crowded near his carriage “It always makes me think more than usual about the possibility of an attack against me.”

In the end, however, the most devastating emotional blows did not come from the murderers, but from the deaths of the people she loved.

A few days after Pate’s attack, Robert Peel, a staunch ally of the Queen and a friend of Albert’s, fell to his death from his horse.

Victoria’s uncle passed away soon after. In her diaries, she confessed to being “overcome with a feeling of wonder and sadness.”

This, of course, was nothing compared to the intense pain she experienced when Albert died in 1861.

Over the next decade, he withdrew from public life and sank into a deep depression.

She later described it as “violent pain” during which her “nightly desire to die” never left her.

He lived for another 40 years, but never fully recovered. Eventually, she was persuaded to return to making occasional public appearances, two of which prompted yet more assassination attempts, but never with the same regularity or enthusiasm as she had in her youth.

The last year of her life was marked by further loss, as well as chronic pain and disability, and her diary entries suggest another depressive episode.

Victoria survived the seven attempts on her life, gave birth to nine children and found a way to “endure”, as she put it, after losing Alberto.

While her wealth and power insulated her from many of the hardships faced by less fortunate Victorians, she still felt the impact of personal pain.

His public displays of bravery and self-control tell only half of his story.

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download the new version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss out on our best content.