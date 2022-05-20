Listened to by the inqurenti, the 12-year-old said he understood what was happening and tried in vain to avoid it

A moment of distraction, or a bad game. It is not clear what was the reason why the 12 year old child remained in the car in front of the asylum in L’Aquila caused the dramatic accident that shocked the Abruzzo capital on 18 May. Listening to the investigators, he stated that he had not touched the handbrake and had tried in vain to stop the car.

Naturally, it is the little boy’s family who suffer more than what happened in the early afternoon of last May 18th in L’Aquila Thomas. The 4-year-old boy was playing with his companions in the garden of the May Day kindergarten, when a car crashed into him, killing him.

But what does it have caused the accident? According to what was reported, the 12-year-old son of a woman remained inside the car, who had gone down to enter the kindergarten to pick up the two younger twins.

The child, as well as his mother, what time it is under investigation for street murderwas heard, in the presence of a social worker, by the investigators in charge.

And it seems that the boy has declared of not having touched the handbrake button.

The 12-year-old then attempted to stop the car

The 12-year-old also said he had realized of what was happening and of having attempted to stop the carunfortunately in vain.

She had also been there to try to stop the car, with her bare hands womanmother of the boy, who in fact had got out of the car and was entering the school to pick up his other two little girls.

The forgiveness of Tommaso’s father

These desperate attempts, as well as those of the rescuers who arrived promptly on the spot to rescue the six children who were crushed by the car, are unfortunately not served for nothing to save the life of little Thomas.

Patrizio D’Agostino, father of the dead 4-year-old child, to the journalists of The Republic has told those dramatic moments. He had been one of the first to arrive on site, considering that he lives right across the street from the kindergarten.

One of his thoughtsdespite everything, it goes right to the woman’s family car owner who crushed Tommaso.