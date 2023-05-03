A La Vita in Diretta talks about the death of Giant Rose and of Stephanie Russolillowith her confession to her husband on the crime of the neighbor, mother of the famous tiktoker butcher Donato DeCaprio. And it is precisely the woman’s companion who tells what happened and what Stefania told him immediately after entering Rosa’s home, to take her life away forever.

Is called Lorenzo the husband of Stefania Russolillothe woman accused of the death of her 72-year-old neighbor, mother of the tiktoker Donato De Caprio famous for his videos “With crumb or without”.

In an interview with La Vita live, a program by Alberto Matano on Rai 1, the man retraced those concise moments. He himself called the police after his wife told him what happened, while she was in her son’s bedroom.

My life stopped there, from that day on the 18th my life stopped. I’ve lost everything. Stefania returned home and came to my son’s room where I was doing this video lesson. She was so stressed, she was shaking, and she was like ‘Lory, Lory, I screwed up’. What trouble have you done? I saw her scratched on her face. ‘I made a mess, I made a mess, I killed Signora Rosa’. In that moment the world collapsed on me. I was terrible, I was in another reality.

The man then added that a neighbor told him that they are looking for a possible accomplice. Investigations continue to understand the exact dynamics of what happened.

Stefania Russolillo, the confession to her husband and the man’s apology to Rosa Gigante’s family