An adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, announced their death on Twitter: “Two talented angels who will not be forgotten”

Sonia and Yelyzaveta were two little actresses with big dreams still to come true. So many hopes and goals to achieve, but the war has broken them all. The lights of the stage of the Mariupol theater, where they had performed, suddenly went out, and darkness fell over their eyes as well.

Because in Mariupol what you feel strong is the smell of death, and what you see is the horror of a conflict that leaves no way out for anyone, be it a baby, a child, a young person, a girl, a woman. pregnant, an elderly person or a sick person. Nobody.

It is yet another sad and terrible story of this war in Ukraine. Yelyzaveta Ochkur and Sonya Amelchikova, the little “Lucy” of Chronicles of Narnia, they were nine years old, but they were already actresses: they acted in an avant-garde theater born a few years ago in the city. They had trod the stage before a Russian attack turned the Mariupol theater into a grave for a thousand people.

They had been looking for them for weeks, hoping they were miraculously saved. But the miracle did not happen. Yelyzaveta was found under the rubble of a 9-story building, gutted by bombs. She had taken refuge in the cellar, but it didn’t help her to save her life. Sonya, on the other hand, was found next to mother Angelica’s body.

To announce their death was the adviser of the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, on Twitter: “The two little actresses are dead.” “Two talented angels who will not be forgotten.” The photo published is in black and white but it is clear that they had blond hair, gathered up and earrings. Tears come to look at it. Too small and innocent to die in this brutal way.

Yelyzaveta and Sonya will not be forgotten. And, like them, all the victims of this mad conflict that will remain in the history books for its cruelty and ferocity will not be forgotten.