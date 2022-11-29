It happened during the match between Spain and Germany last Sunday, in the World Cup in Qatar. A group of fans from Murcia attended the match knowing that their experience would last half as long as the rest of the public, because they had to leave at half-time. This has been collected by the television program El Chiringuito, with statements by the protagonists themselves. Why did they have to leave the state early?

“We have to run to the airport and not be late,” explained the Murcians. They could only enjoy the first half of the game, but even so they did not miss the opportunity to enter the stands and support the Spanish team. That is why they hoped that the result would be favorable before they had to leave: «We have to leave at half-time to catch the flight. Let’s hope that it is resolved in the first part, “they trusted, but it could not be like that.

The game ended at 12 midnight and his flight left at 3:10, but with traffic restrictions it was impossible to arrive on time to see the entire game: it took more than an hour to travel the 35 km to the airport without count on traffic. For everything to go well, they had the help of a friend they have in Qatar, who was going to pick them up and take them to the airport, where he had also transported their suitcases.

When the half-time whistle sounded, they left the stadium and shortly after leaving they began to hear screams and found out that it had been a goal for Spain: “Come on, Morata! We have missed the goal!», they commented between laughs. The Murcian group did not travel alone for this match, but rather it was the last of the many that they had seen there in the more than 10 days they had been in Qatar. Although they couldn’t see the national team draw against Germany, they finally managed to get to the airport on time and didn’t miss their flight. All in all, his halfway experience in Spain’s match at the World Cup had a good ending.