The story of Sebastian Galassi hit the news due to the dismissal email sent by the delivery company after his death

A conclusion has been reached in the story linked to the death of Sebastian Galassi, the Florentine rider who died on October 1, 2022 after being hit by an SUV. The driver of the car was sentenced, with a suspended sentence, to 10 months and 10 days, with community service work suspended for a period of 6 months.

Sebastian Galassi was a young Florentine student of 26 yearsenrolled in the faculty of Web Design, who to pay for his studies he worked as a rider for Glovo, the Spanish home delivery giant.

On the evening of October 1, 2022, while making his last delivery to Rovezzanoat the crossroads between via De Nicola and via Gobetti, his scooter arrived collided violently with an SUV.

The young man flew to the ground and finished his run under another car.

Promptly rescued, he was transported urgently at the Careggi hospital of Florence, where however he passed away a few hours later, in the early morning of Sunday 2 October.

His history and the affair in question had arrived to the news above all because, the day after his death, the company for which he made deliveries sent him an email informing him of the termination of the employment contract due to non-compliance with deliveries.

Only later did Glovo's management explain that it had been a mistakedue to automatic messages sent by the servers in the event of a failed delivery.

Death of Sebastian Galassi: 10 months to the driver of the SUV

The authority they have investigated at length on the accident, with the aim of ascertaining the dynamics and responsibility of the accident.

It turned out that the driver of the SUV was traveling at 70 km/h in an area where the limit was 50 km/h and had gone through a yellow traffic light. Sebastian Galassi had instead invaded the left lane, not giving precedence to vehicles coming from the right, and therefore also to the SUV.

Taking this and all other elements into account, the power of attorney I had asked that the 28-year-old driver of the SUV be sentenced to a sentence of one year and 10 months.

The preliminary hearing judge instead recognized the generic mitigating factors to the accused, sentencing him to 10 months and 10 dayswith the sentence suspended and on the condition that he carries out at least 6 months of socially useful work.