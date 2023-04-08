What happened to Sarah-Jayne Snow has gone around the world. This mother got pregnant by a stranger while on vacation

The story of this future mother has gone around the world through social networks. Sarah-Jayne Snow she found out she was pregnant after a holiday in Tenerife.

Last August, during an evening, she exaggerated with alcohol and then ended up with a unknown boy. An occasional relationship, which should have remained just a memory of that vacation. However, a few months after returning home, she discovered she was pregnant. Her baby will be born soon.

Sarah-Jayne Snow decided to track down that boy through social media, especially TikTok. She wanted to let him know about hers paternitybut did not expect to read such comments.

He shared a video, through which he told his story and in a short time, it went viral, reaching out over two million views.

Has only one photo of that stranger, who had snapped during a video call with his sister. Due to his condition, he doesn’t remember many details. But that shot was enough to get some attention. Fortunately, this is information that does not yet have an actual confirmation.

I can take care of my child on my own, but I don’t want her to feel like she doesn’t know who her father is.

Among the many users, someone claimed to know that boy. His name would be Steve and it would be died in a serious car accident.

The expectant mother was shocked by those comments, however she decided not to take them for real, until it really comes to the father of her child.

I have not found it. I didn’t find that boy and I didn’t find Steve. But I still have the opportunity to get a DNA test when my baby is born in 6 weeks, so I’m sure I’ll find it.

Sarah-Jayne Snow’s story went viral and users started following her, curious how it will end.