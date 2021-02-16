Ugarteche is a town of grape, tomato, potato and garlic harvesters. Many are Bolivian immigrants who preserve their traditions, such as carnivals and popular fairs. They work an average of 12 hours a day. In full harvest they have no days off. Their children wait home alone, the older ones take care of the younger ones. Without school or sports routines, the days are long and boring for them.

The agricultural town is located in the southwest of Greater Mendoza, in the municipality of Luján de Cuyo. It has wonderful views of the Cordón del Plata mountains, and is one of the entrance doors to the Uco Valley, one of the best and most expensive Argentine wine regions. Therefore, the contrast between wealth and poverty is shocking.

Women selling fruits and mani chicha juice (typical Bolivian drink) at the Ugarteche fair. / Mendoza

In the middle of grasslands and swamps, is the 17 de abril neighborhood. The houses are precarious, made of adobe, nylon and logs; the dirt streets, and the dogs roam without owners. At the end of the main street is Ronny’s house. The 14-year-old confesses to being “bored” all day since the pandemic began.

The boy lives with his mother, father and four younger brothers. The parents go out to harvest and the boys stay at home. Ronny spends many hours of the day in his bed. A knee operation affected him to continue playing football and, since face-to-face classes were suspended due to the pandemic, he assures that almost does not come out. Nor did he see his friends from school again. In mid-2020, dropped out of high school because of how difficult it was to adapt to the virtual system. “I did not understand, it was difficult for me and my mother could not help me,” he stammers unmotivated, with some shame.

Ronny, 14, dropped out of school in 2020 due to complications to study in a pandemic. / Mendoza

In the adolescent’s house there is only one phone to share between five: the mother and her children, ages 14, 13, 8 and 6. She is the owner of the cell phone, but callers know that one of her children always answers. The boys use the device to play.

It was a grueling year for this mother: “I received the homework for all four of us. Many pages came to copy and complete, they sometimes did not want to do it. It was double work, ”says the mother. And she says proudly that “at least three of the four” passed grade.

Ugarteche Fair, in Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza. Most of the fairgrounds are Bolivian immigrants who work in the harvest of grapes, tomatoes, garlic and potatoes. / Mendoza

Pray every night that Ronny goes back to school this year. His son dropped out of first year, a pivotal year of transit between childhood and adolescence. “A lot of homework was coming. Then he would prepare his food so that he would not have to waste time on something else. I asked him to start studying. He said yes, but when I came back from work, I hadn’t done anything, ”explains the mother.

She feels guilty. His schooling was limited, he barely knows how to read and write: He feels helpless because he cannot help him: “Ronny reads, doesn’t understand and cries. Nor does he have an older brother to help him ”, he laments. And he is not satisfied with this present for his son: “I want him to continue. He also wants. But that way he doesn’t like school any more ”.

Ronny’s story is just one of the more than a million children and adolescents who, because they have not been able to adapt to the virtual system, will abandon their studies this year. A report from the national Ministry of Education estimates that 10% of students enrolled in March 2020 -at some level of compulsory education- had little or no exchange with their school and it is they who are now at risk of dropping out. They number more than a million students throughout the country.

Many of them, especially adolescents, were pushed to work either in the informal market, or helping a family member, or caring for siblings. A regional report by ECLAC and ILO estimated that child labor will increase between 1 and 3 percentage points. Before the pandemic, there were already around 20% of the boys under 17 years of age in Argentina.

And there were also difficulties for many of the boys who did not drop out. Four out of ten high school students in the City took three or more subjects in 2020, indicates a report from the Buenos Aires Ministry of Education. 5.3% of the students of Buenos Aires public primary schools, meanwhile, did not reach the expected learning and passed grade under the figure of “accompanied promotion.”