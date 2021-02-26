“We help to live longer and better.” The slogan from the laboratory Richmond predates the pandemic. But it seems typical of the announcement that was known this Friday: an agreement was signed for them to produce the Sputnik V vaccine in Argentina.

Richmond has a track record of 85 years in the regional market, based in the country. It is in a process of expansion that was not in secret, unlike the negotiations on the Russian vaccine, and It has a relationship with the Government.

The country receives drops of the Russian vaccine, which was developed by the Gamaleya Institute in Moscow, after an agreement between the two governments. The initiative now foresees manufacture the vaccine in a new plant in Pilar.

This same month, on February 4, the president, Alberto Fernández, toured the plant of the company chaired by Marcelo Figueiras in Pilar, the man who this Friday made some clarifications about the Russian vaccine. “It is a one year process, at least, with which it is not to create expectations now, but tomorrow not to fall back on waiting for vaccines to arrive from outside and have a local production ”.

President Alberto Fernández together with Marcelo Figueiras, owner of Laboratorios Richmond, at the beginning of February.

Laboratorios Richmond is among the main providers of oncological and HIV-related drugs in Argentina, and began trading on the local stock market in 2017. It began to be a supplier of the State during the government of Fernando de la Rúa. It has subsidiaries in Colombia, Chile and Paraguay and is looking to expand to Mexico and Brazil.

Figueiras, its owner, is married to the former senator of the Front for Victory María Laura Leguizamón, friend of Cristina Kirchner, with whom they usually have an active social life. They got married in 2013, at the Yacht Club of Puerto Madero at a party attended by Amado Boudou, Daniel Scioli and Aníbal Fernández.

The president’s visit was as Richmond announced an investment of $ 80 million. There was no mention of the eventual production of the Russian vaccine.

Along with Fernández were the Minister of Production, Matías Kulfas; the holder of the Buenos Aires Health portfolio, Daniel Gollán, and his deputy minister, Nicolás Kreplak; and the Secretary General of the Presidency, Julio Vitobello. But the decision, the agreement, already seemed to be a fact at the company’s corporate office, at Bouchard 680.

As part of the regional expansion announcements, the laboratory stressed that it will allocate funds to the research carried out in cooperation with Conicet and the UBA to promote a new antituberculosis antibiotic.

A fact that is related to the agreement for the production of the Russian vaccine is that, in the presence of the president, it was announced that as part of Richmond’s expansion plans for the next five years, the laboratory was defining the “construction of a new plant of high power with the latest technology to develop products for oncological diseases and multiple sclerosis “. Where” new products will be developed, such as biotechnology-based articles that favor import substitution, improve accessibility and generate savings in the health system “. Also, that it will carry out a process of expansion of the current productive base, starting with the incorporation of a second line to the Pilar plant.

It is in this new plant to be built that the Sputnik V will be produced.. It will have 1,500 m2. Figueiras explained that it is “a mix of their own capital and local partners who are willing to bet on this great cause, it is a very expensive project, between 60 and 90 million dollars”, and assured that “there is no state money.”

Of the 80 million dollars of investment announced, 60% will be allocated to research and development in the biotechnology area and, the remaining 40%, to the construction, expansion and optimization of production plants and laboratories.

According to the latest quarterly report available for consultation from the Richmond website, it stands out that the company ended the third quarter of 2020 with a positive net result of $ 164.8 million, “mainly a few months more stable in exchange matters at the regional level. “.

Net sales reached $ 3,540.9 million, registering an increase of 17.2% compared to the same quarter of 2019. The result for the third quarter of 2020 was positive and amounted to $ 804.7 million, while the quarter The comparative of the previous year had yielded a positive result of just over half: $ 438.2 million. In the quarter ending in March, the net result had been negative.

SC