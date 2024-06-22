There Iranian Supreme Court has annulled the death sentence given to rapper Toomaj Salehi last April with the accusation of having supported with his songs the protests against the Tehran government that broke out after the death of Mahsa Amini. This was announced by his lawyer Amir Raesian on ‘X’ writing ”Salehi’s death sentence has been annulled”. The Supreme Court has ordered a new trial against the rapper, who had been convicted by a revolutionary court on charges of ”corruption on Earth” according to Sharia.

The artist, 33, was initially arrested in October 2022 after expressing his support for the protests that erupted in Iran the previous month, following the death of the girl who died aged 22 after being arrested on charges of not wearing the Islamic veil correctly. The rapper is known for having often denounced, with his songs, social and political injustices in the Islamic Republic.

Activists accused the Iranian regime of torturing him during his arrest after state media published a video showing the rapper bandaged and bruised on his face apologizing for his support for the protests. He was released on bail in November 2023, but was arrested again days later for posting a video in which he accused authorities of subjecting him to torture while he was detained.