After its theatrical release, “Super Mario Bros: The Movie” It has become the sensation of the moment. It has even snatched box office records from recent releases like “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” Of course, thousands are waiting for the arrival of the animated film from Nintendo and Illumination to streaming to return to chant or sing for the first time. “Peaches”, the unexpected hit performed by Bowser, who is voiced by Jack Black. But did you know that the song almost didn’t make the final cut of the project? The “School of Rock” actor revealed the story behind the song and how he agreed to make it happen.

The story behind “Peaches”, the viral theme of “Super Mario Bros”

Despite the fact that “Peaches” repeats its title for a large part of its almost two minutes duration, precisely, the chorus has been catchy enough for it to have been immortalized in the memory of thousands of people. But by little, very little, it does not become part of the soundtrack of “Super Mario Bros: The Movie”.

“I am very protective of my singing career with my band, Tenacious D. (…) They sent this little song and I just couldn’t deny that it was fun. I was like: ‘I get it. I see why you want Bowser to do this, tickling the ivories and singing a love song to Peach.’ It was undeniable,” Black said in an interview with IGN.

On the other hand, he commented on how he interpreted the relationship between Bowser and Peach with this theme: “That is the great juxtaposition of these two sides of Bowser, the unexpectedness of it. And this song is delicate and romantic, but it also has a dark side.”

“Also, it’s a kind of greedy love and it’s a kind of jealous love. It’s wanting to control Peach’s love. So, it’s like: ‘Is that love?’ I don’t know, but it’s an interesting thing to explore and it was fun working on that song,” she added.

For now, fans are excited about “Peaches” and it could win some awards, since it is already eligible for the Oscars, according to Variety.

