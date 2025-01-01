The year ends in the best of ways for Paris Jacksonwho a few weeks ago we learned had gotten engaged to his partner, Justin Longmusic producer and sound engineer.

Theirs is one of those stories where the relationship begins in a completely different way, since they worked together for several years being one of the members of the musical team of Michael Jackson’s daughter who, in addition to being a model, is part of the artist portfolio of the Republic Records record label.

Behind the scenes, with endless concerts (and their respective trips), as well as the succession of different media events that include music promotions, the love between them would have begun to emerge in the most natural way possible.

To this day it is not known exactly when it all started or who took the first step, since Michael Jackson’s daughter has tried to be very discreet when it comes to her love stories. What is clear is that his love is ready to take the next step.

Within all the mystery that surrounds their love story, it is possible to keep track of their relationship – at least work-related – if we go to social networks. There are media outlets that suggest that it was in June 2022 when they could have started dating, an occasion on which Justin uploaded a photo of the artist when she visited the jimmy fallon showwhere he worked as sound technician.

A few months later, in November, we found another clue: in a gallery of the singer with her bandmates, shared a selfie with the. Something that would be repeated in the month of February in another carousel of images.

Although what was happening between them at that time is something that can only be speculated about, it is clear that time and complicity between them would have been factors that would have led them to strengthen their bond.

However, it was such a well-kept secret over the course of their own relationship that when Paris appeared last September on one of the Fashion Week shows Parisian, wearing a ring that could be an engagement ring, the alarm bells did not rise.

It was not until the beginning of December, specifically on the 6th, that not only his romantic situation was confirmed, but also the happy news by publishing a carousel on his profile where Justin Long appears kneeling in what looks like a hotel lobby.

And reviewing the collection of moments, where travel photos and videos appear, plans of backstagekisses and jokesParis has allowed us to peek through a crack in that love story that has been building to the point of reaching the next level, taking the step of getting engaged.

Can love and work work?

For now, no details are known about how or when the celebration will take place, but for some reason there is a popular saying about Do not mix romantic relationships with work.

They are neither the first nor will they be the last to see their chemistry grow in the workplace. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco also met because they were both working on different songs, and there are many cases that take place in other industries, such as the case of Zendaya and Tom Holland.

However, it is worth asking now that they are going to take this step, could it be something that negatively affect to their relationship, taking into account that it will mean that both privately and professionally they will not only encounter challenges, but disagreements may arise?

Given that it is the musical career that unites them if we analyze their work commonalities, both Paris and Justin will have to adapt to their schedules due to their respective responsibilities. The same with distances when the agenda requires it (the fashion weeks to which Paris Jackson is usually invited are a great example).

To this we would have to add the difference in responsibilities between artist and producer and sound engineer, something that would also lead them to need to draw up a line of separation between work and relationship.

Having to spend time together both working and private, another challenge they will have to deal with is that of cultivate individualitysince when they are so related to what they like, they run the risk that the shared work ends up absorbing them, leaving aside other hobbies or friendship or family relationships.

Sharing their passion for music, but at the same time developing personally, as well as accompanying each other in both successes and failures, is something that would strengthen the trust and respect between them.

Not to mention that, now that the news has hit the press, the media pressure has not been long in coming and will not disappear. What’s more, knowing that they work together, public scrutiny From now on it will be more important to see how they perform in future concerts or events. Something that they will have to keep in mind, since it will be your image as a couple the one that will be under the spotlight.