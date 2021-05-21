Ahmed Atef (Cairo)

Pioneers on social media traded a lot of opinions about the strangest mobile application in the world.

This application is related to the detection of the health of a watermelon by recording and analyzing the sound waves of the sound of the watermelon, in addition to tips for choosing the best watermelon. After using it.

And it was written as a description of the app, “How many times have you gone to the store to buy a beautiful watermelon to quench your thirst in the summer but always surprised that the watermelon is not ripe? How many times have you lost your money buying a pumpkin watermelon?”

“Now, you can check sweet ripe watermelon without opening it and only through your phone,” the application display added. “Battikhti is an application to detect the health of any watermelon by recording and analyzing the sound waves of the watermelon, in addition to tips for choosing the best watermelon.”

And watermelon is one of the types of summer fruit that is loved by many, especially with high temperatures, so many people tend to buy it, due to its benefits and a sense of hydration that the body feels. According to food specialists, it contains large amounts of vitamin C, calcium, magnesium, fiber, protein, and a large amount of potassium.