Four decades ago, Manuel Larsen used to carry out soil movements – he still does – but his adventurous spirit made him a pioneer. Christian Lars is the oldest of their three children. He is 41 years old and is an agricultural engineer. It is he who is proud to tell the story of Constr-Serv, the family fodder services company that these days is celebrating its 40th anniversary from Tandil, Buenos Aires province.

“In 1980, my father was working for Bellamar Estancias making pens for a feedlot, an activity that was practically unknown here. The agronomist and journalist from Clarín Rural, Héctor Huergo, was at that time an advisor to the establishment and approached the idea of fine chopped corn silage, a practice that was beginning to be seen in the United States. Huergo, the owner of the Bellamar firm, and Carlos Mainero traveled there, who on his return made a drag mincer and asked my father to work it. For a long time, and without any prior knowledge on the matter, my father was the guinea pig for the mincers that Mainero began to produce in Argentina. That made him specialist, and pioneer in this type of silage in South AmericaChristian recounts.

A team of 60 people work around the five mincers that the company has.

Today they have five machines: two Jaguar 900s and three 980s. One of the 980s is black (it came out of that color from the factory because it was the 40,000th unit) and the last one, acquired a short time ago, is light blue and white. “We plotted it with the colors of Argentina in honor of 40 years since my old man started making silos. And since Maradona just passed away, we put the Ten on the hood. The Ten that played in Mexico 86, that design”, he narrates the elder Larsen excited.

“My dad started itching in 1981. Ten of our clients have worked with us since then. The other 15 have been 35 years old. What they ask of us the most is commitment, seriousness and doing things well. We have the capacity to work more hectares, but we prefer to cover less and meet the times of all customers. We do not budget for 70% of the hectares that we chop. They have been many years of working together, “says Christian.

Larsen customers also measure their commitment based on the technology they use to achieve the best possible silo. And in this, the ability to comply in a timely manner is key. “It is super proven that the faster you make the silo, the better quality you will achieve. Our clients forget about the silo. We take care of everything. When they sow they call me, they tell me which hybrid they sowed, I write it down and I know that many days it’s going to be choppy. So I’ll see him and we organize to start the ensiling process“, He relates.

The last mincer they bought was plotted “light blue and white” to commemorate 40 years of work in the industry.

For Christian, technologies such as the NIR sensor – to measure forage quality – and telematics are increasingly important and demanded by his customers. This is in addition to the intrinsic peculiarities of the Jaguar, such as lower fuel consumption and high capacity for work.

In this campaign that has just started, the Larsen are incorporating their latest Jaguar 980. So far, with the other four, they have been chopping annually 8,000 hectares of corn and sorghum and another 3,000 hectares of pastures and greens, in an area that includes the south of Santa Fe and Córdoba, La Pampa, San Luis and Buenos Aires.

Christian laughs at the little catchy name the company has. But he says they make up for it by communicating what they do: “We are in 2021. We are very active on social media. It’s fun. We like to work a lot but having fun. We, the employees and the customers.” around the five mincing machines there are about 60 people that each campaign is set in motion to honor the manufacture of forage silages.

The Larsen’s is one of the first silage companies to incorporate the second generation of the family into management. In addition to Manuel and Christian, Augusto, a civil engineer in charge of administration, and Ignacio, in charge of logistics and team coordination, also participate.

“If we all pull forward and each one is clear about their functions, this goes up,” says Christian and warns: “We are brothers. We fight like everyone else does. But if each one knows what to do and no one puts on top of other things, that’s it “. It is that the Larsen have the chopped in their DNA.