TEL AVIV. Ohad Zichri, an Israeli child kidnapped by Hamas and taken to Gaza, turns 9 years old in captivity today. His brother Roi, interviewed by Canale 12, said that if he could talk to him he would tell him to “be strong and know that we love him”. Ohad (which in Italian means ‘Kingdom’) is one of around 30 minors, both female and male, kidnapped by Hamas on 7 October. With him are his mother Keren and grandparents.

The story of little Ohad is told on social media and also relaunched by the Israeli embassy in Italy. Ohad loves football, tennis and loves solving the Rubik’s Cube. He was 8 years old when he was kidnapped and today he turns 9, as a prisoner. The Italian embassy, ​​in a tweet, says that «one cannot bear the thought that there are children among the hostages in Gaza. This is a total lack of humanity.”

