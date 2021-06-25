The story of the father of little Nicola Tanturli after his return home: these were days of desperation for these parents

Between the joy and emotion of all, finally the little one Nicola Tanturli is back home. The 21-month-old baby lived one mishap, which lasted 36 long hours, which fortunately ended in best of ways. Despite everything, he did not report trauma and serious injuries.

The dad Leonardo she is happy and after a sigh of relief, she decided to to tell what the baby did after his resignation from the hospital.

The man said that Nicola as soon as he saw him, he is jumped into his arms. In addition, he sat down and together with his older brother Giulio, he sat down to draw. The young father then added:

He’s happy, he jumped on my neck, it’s very nice to be all together, it’s a huge relief.

For these parents those 2 nights and that day, without knowing where their baby was, they were from anxiety and despair. The Prefecture is still standing investigating on what happened, to clarify some doubts and gods “dark” points of the affair.

Investigations into the disappearance of little Nicola Tanturli

This child’s drama began on the night of Monday 21 June. Mom and father realized around midnight that it wasn’t hers bed and they started look for it around their home. However, their desperate attempts did not lead to nothing concrete.

For this, at 9 am the next day, they asked Help to the police. The agents coordinated by the prefecture have put in place the search plan for missing persons. Many locals have offered themselves voluntary to help, wandering through the countryside and the woods of Mugello.

The happy ending arrived on the morning of Tuesday 22 June. The journalist of ‘La Vita in Diretta’, Giuseppe Di Tommaso, has found the child under one escarpment. He was scared, but safe and sound.

The affair ended in best of wayswhen everyone had almost lost all hope. However, the agents before closing the investigation file they are trying to understand well the serious episode.