You must have seen Mirzapur by now, one of the most liked webseries was seen in this webseries, more than one character. While Kalin Bhaiya, Munna Bhaiya and Guddu Pandit were characters on the one hand, Lalit was also seen as a friend of Munna in this series. Due to the very small but strong character, Lalit was engulfed in the hearts and minds of the people. The name of this star turned fine is Brahma Mishra and he hails from Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh.

Brahma, who became ‘Lalit’ in Season 2 of Webseries Mirzapur, was liked by the people so much that many of her memes went viral on social media overnight. According to media reports, Brahma wanted to become an actor since childhood. In the acting world, Brahma considers his first Guru Alkhanandan.

Brahma, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2013 film ‘Chor Chor Super Chor’, has appeared in many small but powerful roles so far. In this, the role of ‘Khudadad Khan’ played by him in the film Kesari is still remembered in which Brahma, who became a soldier, is killed while feeding his enemies.

Brahma, who completed his studies from Bhopal, has so far appeared in many films such as Super 30, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Kesari and Dangal. Let us tell you that Brahma Mishra is from a non-film background and has done a 2-year course from Film and Television Institute, Pune.