from Cristina Marrone

The boy was paralyzed after a motorcycle accident in 2017. Today he can walk, climb stairs and swim thanks to a device, controlled with a tablet, designed in Lausanne

The first steps were something incredible, a rebirth. A dream that came true after the nightmare I lived. A great gift. Michel Roccati is 30 years old, lives in Turin and one of the three patients remained paralyzed who, thanks to electrodes implanted on the spinal cord, were able to walk, ride an exercise bike, even swim. For now, the patient’s voluntary command passes through a tablet that acts as a brain and stimulates movement but the goal is to reach a wireless by-pass capable of collecting electrical impulses in the brain and sending them to a chip implanted in the spinal cord, bypassing the lesion. spinal as already tested in 2016 on two macaques. Another important step will be to test the system on a greater number of patients

I study The new study just published on Nature Medicine been led by Gregoire Courtine, of the Institute of Technology of Lausanne (Epfl), a pioneer in this kind of research, with the participation of the Italian Silvestro Micera, which works between Epfl and the Sant'Anna high school in Pisa. The device consists of some electrodes grafted into the spinal cord that send electrical stimuli generated externally by a tablet controlled by a patient to the muscles of the legs and trunk.

The accident Michal was the victim of a serious road accident in 2017. He was on a motorcycle on the Superga hill when a wild animal cut his way. For months he remained hospitalized at the Spinal Unit of Turin with the broken spine in several places, no sensation in the legs, a diagnosis that left little hope of being able to move the legs again. I never gave up because I always wanted to go back to doing the things I love like working out in the gym – he says – I started studying the functioning of the brain and spinal cord, I attended conferences. I wanted to find a solution to my problem and one day during a congress in Grugliasco I was struck by a slide that told about this project by Courtine in Lausanne. I wrote to him, I sent my medical records, I asked to participate in the study as a volunteer. I was lucky because my injury was found to be compatible. In fact, each patient has a motor recovery capacity that can vary according to the type and size of the lesion as well as genetic capabilities.

Researchers want to be clear: This technology – warns Gregoire Courtine – not a cure for spinal injuries and still too complicated to be used in everyday life, but a fundamental step to improve the quality of life of people who can stand up, take a few steps, a significant improvement. The study – adds Silvestro Micera – demonstrates that it is possible to customize the implant and model it on each patient. At first, the walk is jerky, but with training it improves.

The intervention In the’August 2020 Michel underwent surgery: a sort of chip was implanted under the lesion in contact with the spinal cord connected with subcutaneous cables to a pacemaker on the abdomen, also subcutaneous. the chip that sends the electrical impulses. When I want to move – he explains – I connect an antenna to this pacemaker on my abdomen, the size of a clock face. The antenna connected to a device inside a pouch that I carry around and which in turn communicates with the tablet via bluetooth. It sounds cumbersome, but longer said than done.

The programs On the tablet they are available different programs: walking, standing, going down and up stairs, using the rowing machine, cycling, swimming. With the tablet I can adjust the intensity of muscle contraction and also the walking speed. Michel walks with the help of a walker, a walker on which two small buttons have been installed that communicate with the tablet: Every time I press a button I take a step. With the stairs it works the same way, but I move the buttons on the crutches. I am working to be able to use only crutches for walking. By spring I plan to walk a kilometer, today I can do 500-600 meters. Also available is the swimming program that Michel Roccati was only able to experience in the gym in Lausanne due to the restrictions due to the pandemic. The simplest program: once in the water with a remote control, the legs move by themselves without the need to use buttons

The other patients So far nine people (a volunteer who also became a father) have regained the ability to walk thanks to the device invented by the Polytechnic University of Lausanne (three are cited in this study) but most of the volunteers practice moving their muscles and restoring some movement without using the device on a daily basis. Michel Roccati instead determined: I use this device a couple of hours a day. Being able to see myself on my feet again, watching my legs walk was a turning point, even emotional, very important. I work with my brother in an import-export company, I like to use the device I have to talk to customers: a good feeling to be able to get up and talk to them.