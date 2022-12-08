There are hours left for the game of the Argentine team against the Netherlands for the quarterfinals of the World Cup and it has already been confirmed that the referee will be the Spanish Antonio Mateu Lahoz. This judge does not bring back the best memories of the Albiceleste and has a particular history with Lionel Messi.
In 2020, after the death of Diego Armando Maradona, Leo decided to honor the Argentine idol with a Newells shirt and received the yellow card. Although he adhered to what the regulations say, many criticized him for not having empathy with the situation.
“In the 73rd minute the player (10) Messi Cuccittini, Lionel Andrés was booked for the following reason: For taking off his shirt, after scoring a goal, showing a new Newells Old Boys team shirt, from the 93/94 season , with the number 10 on his back”, was the judge’s report in that match.
The last time he led the Argentine team was in August 2016. It was the last game of the group stage of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and the team led by Julio Olarticoechea at that time drew 1-1 with Honduras and was eliminated.
That day had the judge as the main protagonist, since he scored three penalties. Two were for Honduras, while one was for Argentina (Ángel Correa kicked it and ended up missing it). How will it go this time? It will be the most important game in charge of the Albiceleste and there is no margin for error.
related links
More news from Argentina
More World Cup news
More Messi news
#story #Mateu #Lahoz #referee #direct #Argentine #team #Netherlands #World #Cup
Leave a Reply