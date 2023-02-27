He returned home on Tuesday February 21st. Mario, invented name inspired by the video game character he is passionate about (Super Mario Bros), at 5 years old today he breathes with the lung donated by his dad, Ánduel. A month ago in Bergamo the intervention that earned itself the limelight because it was the first living donor lung transplant performed in Italy, as the doctors explained then. It was January 17th. For the delicate operation, at thePope John XXIII Hospital, two adjacent surgical rooms worked in parallel. In one Alessandro Lucianetti, director of General Surgery 1 – Abdominal Thoracic, takes the right lung lobe from Mario’s father. In the other Michele Colledan, director of the Department of organ failure and transplants and of the General Surgery Unit 3 – abdominal transplants, who guided and coordinated everything, performs the transplant on the child.

The little one remains for two weeks in the pediatric intensive care unit led by Ezio Bonanomi, for 4 days attached to the Ecmo, the ‘heart-lung machine’, until the recovery of good lung function. Then, after 8 days, Mario reaches respiratory autonomywith suspension of invasive ventilation. It’s the start of the recovery. Ánduel’s gift gave her fruit. Mario is breathing again. And to accompany the child and his father along the way there has always been mother Ornéla, who recently turned 35. Today the point on the intervention during a press meeting at Pope John’s. For the family it is an important stage in a difficult path of illness, which began in 2019. Ornéla and Mario have lived in Italy since the summer of 2018, they arrived from Albania when the child was one year old. A few months later, after leaving his job as a building engineer, father Ánduel, now thirty-four, joined them. It is in the following year that Mario shows signs of being unwell. He has an insidious fever, which continues unabated. After the tests the diagnosis: thalassemia or Mediterranean anemia, a blood disorder.

After two years of periodic transfusions, a bone marrow transplant became necessary on June 11, 2021. To give it is once again the father. Despite the success, a serious complication occurs, the so-called graft versus host disease (GvHD). It is a complex immune reaction that causes the transplanted cells from the donor to ‘attack’ the recipient’s organs and tissues, which the new immune system fails to recognize as its own. This disease, added to the effect of the drugs used for the transplant, damaged Mario’s lungs to the point that the child was completely losing the ability to breathe independently. This damage is irreversible. For him there is no hope of survival, except that of a lung transplant.