Today Maria Grazia Calandrone is a woman and a writer and she told her story in a book: abandoned when she was only 8 months old

The story of Maria Grazia Calandrone it spread across the web. A woman who today has managed to reconstruct her childhood and tell it in a book.

Maria Grazia Calandrone was born from the love between two clandestine lovers, Joseph and Lucyfleeing to Italy in the 60s. In those days, as the woman herself said, divorce did not exist and running away from home, abandoning one’s husband, was a crime.

His biological mother was a peasant girl named Lucia Galante, forced by her family to marry a man she didn’t loveviolent and possessive. For years, she had to put up with her authority, until one day she met an entrepreneur she fell madly in love with, Joseph DiPietro. Even the man, however, was a prisoner of a relationship that did not make him happy and was the father of five children.

The love between the parents of Maria Grazia Calandrone

Immediately three of the two was born a love of those overwhelming and true and in the end, they decide to run away together. Unfortunately Lucia is denounced by her husband and the two are forced to live as illegal immigrants.

In 1964, from their love a beautiful baby girl is born. Lucia and Giuseppe loved each other madly, but their life was not easy. They were forced to live in the shadows and the man could not find a job to be able to continue. So, tired of that life, they decide to give something better to their daughter and take his own lifetogether.

TO 8 months of age, the little girl comes left in Villa Borghese wrapped up in a blanket, without even a note or a piece of her story, without even revealing her name. They had sent one letterbut would have arrived after the discovery.

They hide and wait for someone to find that little bundle and then set about finishing what they started. They take their own lives jumping into the Tiber.

A little later, a letter arrives headquarters of the Unit, accompanied by Maria Grazia’s birth certificate. Lucia Galante, in those few lines, tells the reasons of his choice.

And it is thanks to that letter that the authorities have managed to reconstruct all the pieces, from the abandonment of that little girl to the discovery of two lifeless bodies. Maria Grazia was adopted by the Calandrone family and today she is a mother and a great writer. She told her story about her right in her book”Where you didn’t take me“.