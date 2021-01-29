A year after being released from the San Lorenzo reserve, Luciano Antonelli (41) landed in Arzignano (180 kilometers from Milan) to play in the second division of Italian Futsal. At the airport he was received by journalists from local media and the president of the club waited for him in an Audi. He would live off football for the first time in his 20s. And more than good: they would give him the keys to a house with a pool, a car, and a salary free of expenses. To play away, if the distance warranted it, they were going to travel by plane. Locally they would do it with 3,000 fans cheering them on. They would end up recognizing him everywhere: restaurants, discos, on the street. He became a scorer and idol of that town of 25 thousand people. It was in January 2001.

“The truth is that I traveled with illusions of, at some point, being able to try myself in an eleven soccer club there. Even if it’s the promotion. Finally that did not happen. And over time I felt that first-rate football was not for me. I learned that futsal was my new profession and I had to mess with everything. Today I am grateful for everything I experienced thanks to futsal ”, says Antonelli twenty years later, days after being chosen as one of the ten best coaches in the world.

He is the only one from Argentina (he heads to San Lorenzo) and together with a Brazilian, the only ones from the continent. The distinction is organized by Futsal Planet, the most prestigious international medium in sport. The winner was known on January 26. It was Andreu Plaza, coach of Barcelona.

For 14 years Antonelli played for clubs in Italy and Spain. In 2014 he accepted the proposal of Bruno Calabria, current San Lorenzo futsal manager and returned to activity (he had won a championship with the club, a week before his first trip to Italy). He joined the squad of the first and also directed the fifth division. A year later, already received as a coach, he retired as a footballer and became the first field assistant. With that position he was part of the team that won the local championship in 2018. In 2019, already at the head of the coaching staff, they won the local championship, the National championship and the Super Cup (2020). Next May they will play the Copa Libertadores, to be played in Uruguay.

After winning the national championship, he is now preparing to lead San Lorenzo in the Copa Libertadores. Photo: Rafael Mario Quinteros.

-Which is the country where soccer and futsal are most closely related?

-In Spain, without a doubt. In some clubs there, meetings between the futsal coach and the first class are normal. The relationship is so fluid that Barcelona and the Spanish National Team, for example, knew how to incorporate futsal coaches into their coaching staff. Guardiola used to go to see futsal a lot, and he said he had drawn several concepts from our football. When you see their teams, you understand their visits. I believe that an elite futsal coach can add a lot of knowledge to a top football coaching staff. In Spain, Argentina or anywhere in the country.

-What would be the futsal concepts that football could incorporate?

-I don’t know if they are concepts typical of futsal, but they do work a lot in futsal. The futsal player’s habitat is confined space. The typical measurement of a playing field is 40×20, but in training we reduce it to 28×20. And we do jobs for our players to make quick decisions; We encourage them to resolve quickly and well. Note that the futsal player has his rival at one meter and does not feel pressure. Because he is used to it. But the traditional soccer player, if he has it at five meters, already worries. Another concept is movement without a ball. In futsal you have to anticipate your partner’s movement. Know what you are going to do before you receive the ball, to generate a passing option. Let’s say that we work hard on the options for a future pass, because all colleagues are options for a download. Even the archer. The futsal player is much more used to playing without the ball. And that comes in contact with the ball many more times than the first.

-The top teams tend to exercise in tight spaces during their workouts. What are the objectives of these works?

-How does a journalist improve writing? I imagine writing a lot. Here it is the same. To improve your technique, you have to touch the ball as many times as you can. That is what the reduced space gives you. And it should not be forgotten that in First Division football, mini-matches of 4 against 4 are constantly being formed, or given, as in futsal. In attack or defense. They are actually plays. In the first games it seems that the space has shrunk, but it always is. You have to rebuild it. Something similar has happened with the archer. The goalkeeper who comes out playing to generate superiority at the start, and spaces, is very futsal. In recent times, first-class football has incorporated it.

San Lorenzo received him in 2014. First as a player and then as a coach. Photo: Rafael Mario Quinteros

In his last year in Italy, Antonelli worked as the coordinator of the lower divisions of Primera football for the club for which he played futsal. The objective set by the managers was to lower the entire futsal work methodology to their players. In Argentina, on his return, he worked in the lower ranks of Argentinos Juniors and was a technical assistant in the First Division of Dock Sud, CADU and Midland, always on the eleven court. You now have offers from futsal clubs in Europe. But he prefers to continue in San Lorenzo, and see if one day he can transfer what he does in futsal to a top coaching staff at the club.

What other concept do you think is more worked on in futsal than in first-rate football?

-The brand without ball. In futsal the idea of ​​following your rival and the ball with your eyes at the same time is common. To score without the ball. And when the pivot (would come to be 9) receives his back to the goal, do not over it. It is barely controlled to seek to unload backwards. In the first, you will find forwards who are supported and in a movement they turn around and are hand in hand with the goalkeeper, facing the front. In futsal, no. If you want to turn around, the defender will be waiting for you, head-on. If the pivot continues with his back to the goal and wants to unload, his teammates will come from the front, from back to front. But if the rivals follow them with their sights set on them and the ball, the pivot will not have a choice. And if he turns around, the defender will be in front. First-rate football sometimes underestimates the concepts of futsal. Professional football is reluctant. The thought is “that’s Baby football”, or “and where did you play?”