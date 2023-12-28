Born with a serious malformation in one leg, little Kevin Polidoro needs everyone's help to make his dream come true

The story of the little one Kevin Polidoro it has already moved and continues to move many people. Born with a serious malformation of one leg, the 6-year-old needs several very expensive surgeries in the USA to continue living his dream of being able to walk for the first time.

Credit: Let's make Kevin's wish come true – Facebook

The story and life of little Kevin, a child born to a couple Turin, begins in 2017, the year he comes into the world. And it is a story and a life that start uphill, because right at the moment of birth the doctors and parents discover that there is something strange.

There right leg of the little one is without the patella and the tibiawhich made it 4 centimeters shorter than the other and folded inwards.

This pathology, which was not diagnosed during gestation, is called tibial hemimelia 5c and it is very rare. There is talk of an incidence of 1 in a million, but the variant and the severity of little Kevin's situation, the doctors say, is the only one.

Credit: Let's make Kevin's wish come true – Facebook

The child's mother and father looked for solutions everywhere in Italy, subjecting the little one to 7 interventionsnone of which, however, proved to be conclusive.

The hopes of saving their child's leg were almost over and what was envisaged it was in front amputation.

But then a light came back on, represented by Doctor Paley and from his clinic in Floridain the United States, where Kevin's pathology is known and has been treated on several occasions.

Donations for Kevin Polidoro

Credit: Let's make Kevin's wish come true – Facebook

The problem, yet another obstacle in Kevin's path, however, is represented byenormous cost of interventionsof the treatments and journeys that he had and will have to face.

The first interventioncosting 264 thousand euros, was created thanks to the contribution of 80% of the expenditure by the Asl.

Unfortunately it's not over, because the baby will need other treatments in the USA and at least others two operations.

In a recent visit that Dr. Paley gave to Kevin in Poland, the doctor told his parents that save the leg of their son would be possible.

From there the committee “Let's make Kevin's dream come true“, which also has a page on Facebook where to find all the information, and who deals with raise funds which will be necessary for the little one to be able to access this hope of his.