Do you believe in miracles? This is the story of little Daniela, born with an inoperable tumor. She is alive today and she owes it to a study from 40 years ago

This is the story of Daniela, a 3-year-old girl who was born with an inoperable tumor. Today her family wanted to tell her story to show the world that miracles exist and that we must never stop praying and hoping.

Today Daniela’s story has become a short film by director Nacho Ros.

It all started at the end of the pregnancy, no doctor had noticed any abnormalities during the nine months of gestation. The unpleasant diagnosis came immediately after giving birth. Silvia, this is her mother’s name, had to listen to her words that tore her heart apart. A incurable 10 cm cancera congenital fibrosarcoma. She was in the abdominal aorta.

For the next two months, the little girl remained hospitalized in the health facility. Despite the difficulty of communicating such a thing, the doctors had informed the family that unfortunately that little girl had only 1% chance of survival.

The Fundación CRIS against cancer is showing a short film about the career of pediatrician Antonio Pérez to find a cure for a child who has very little chance of surviving a tumor 🖋 Inés Sánchez-Manjavacas Castañohttps://t.co/mCiy6Jwah3 — EL PAÍS America (@elpais_america) December 22, 2022

Danielle is alive

His mom and dad kept hoping, fighting and getting informed and today they want to tell it, why Danielle is alive.

It certainly wasn’t easy, we didn’t let anyone in our family cry in front of her. I didn’t want anything negative to be passed on to her, she had to have hopes and she had to see the hope within us. Unfortunately, the tumor has not stopped growing. Until we read about a study done 40 years ago.

Hoy en @LaRocaLaSexta with @nuriarocagranel The investigators of CRIS will emerge against the cancer @antonioper_mar y @BarbaDelCid para hablar of the short #VIDASbased on a real story that demonstrates that yes #investigamosganamos pic.twitter.com/JhEOdupW1C — Cris Cancer (@criscancer) December 18, 2022

The study in question was about the driver gene.

Together with the doctor we decided to try it, it was October 9, 2019 when my little girl started treatment. For almost two months she has been taking the syrup in the morning and in the evening. It was a drug that directly attacks the tumor mutation. After 5 months there was no trace of it.

In order to use that drug, little Daniela’s Spanish doctor had to ask for a permit from the Spanish medicines and health products agency. To this day, they have been five cases treated thanks to this study, without having to intervene surgically.