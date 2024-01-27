Lenneke is 12 when she is sexually abused by her grandfather. In the village where she grows up, she can't talk to anyone about it, not even Rinke Verkerk, who goes to school with her. Twenty years later, Rinke, now a journalist, reconstructs the story of Lenneke and the village that looked away. “Lenneke always had to ask for contact and start talking about it herself. Afterwards, no one rarely returned to those conversations.”