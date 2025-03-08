The history of women in Formula 1 is as limited as interesting. Since 1992, there has been no female representation in any official evidencein spite of the recent efforts of the councilor organisms to bring the infrarepresented gender to the Great Circus. Until another pilot reaches the grill, Lella Lombardi keeps her position in history as the only woman to achieve points In an official Grand Prix.

Born in the Italian town of Frugarolo in 1941, Lombardi fell in love with speed at an early age. At age 13, he put himself at the wheel of a cast van to help the family business, and a fast journey to the hospital as a co -pilot in the Alfa Romeo of a friend after receiving a ball in a handball game made him Turin’s tigress will begin shortly after in the karting, behind her parents.

Her talent led her to compete in the categories of Italian motor racing, where He rubbed on with other future F1 pilots. Angela Webb, friend of Lella and wife of a British racing promoter, was one of the first to trust her capabilities: “The 5,000 pounds sterling that we spend on renting a Bernie Ecclestone car [Brabham BT42] They were our only investment in Lella, “he explained.

Thus came his first participation in the highest competition, in 1974although it was during the following season when he achieved the milestone for which he would be remembered during the next decades. In the chaotic GP of Spain, in which a serious Rolf Stommelen accident ended the life of five spectators, The race was canceled when Lombardi rolled in sixth position, which reported the only half point of his life.

Despite the tragedy, the result promoted its image and its status in the paddock. Openly lesbian, the Italian became a very recognized figure in motoringalthough fame was never uploaded: “She did her own. She was not interested in fashion and weed pants if she went civil. He had an image to keep: ‘I am hard, so you do not mess with me’. It was a real lonely and never brought a couple. The races were their passion. He was not interested in music, reading, culture or anything else. Only races and fishing, “Webb said.

After 12 tests in F1, Lombardi explored other branches of the competition, such as the Nascar, the DTM or the World Cup, where He became the first woman to win a proof of said category regulated by the FIA, with a triumph in the 6 hours of Pergusa in 1979. During his professional stage, he moved away from sentimental relations (at least publicly) and devoted himself body and soul to careers. “I prefer to have an accident rather than fall in love”he said to the press.





He kept running until 1985, when A liver cancer was detected, which ended his life seven years later. Even sick, his passion for Motorsport He never went out, and had time to found his own team, Lella Lombardi Autosporta modest team that carries its legacy as a banner until today.