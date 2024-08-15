Authorities in Barcelona are investigating the identity of the subjects who arrived on Wednesday at a parking lot in the Rocafonda neighborhood of Mataró (Barcelona) to stab Mounir Nasraoui, the father of Barcelona player Lamine Yamal.

Nasraoui, according to informed sources, has suffered an attack with a knife and has been transferred to the Germans Trias i Pujol University Hospital in Badalona, ​​with wounds of varying severity.

According to some local residents, Yamal’s father was approached by unknown individuals while he was walking his dog.

That’s when a fight broke out and The criminals inflicted several stab wounds on him.

In addition, videos circulating on social media show fragments of the argument that the Spanish star’s father allegedly had with his attackers.

The story of Yamal’s parents

Lamine Yamal’s story has been highlighted in recent months by becoming the youngest goalscorer at the European Championship. At just 17 years old, the Barcelona star has shone on the pitches of Spain and is projected as one of the best players of his generation.

He was born in Mataró, Catalonia, and from a young age he showed his ability with the ball. At just 7 years old he joined the Barcelona youth team and proved to be a creative, capable and versatile player.

However, international media have reported on several occasions that the story of Yamal’s parents was hard, since were forced to migrate from their countries of origin.

His father, Mounir, was born in Morocco and his mother, Fatima, in Equatorial Guinea. and has spent his entire life living first in Mataró and then in Granollers, both municipalities in the metropolitan area of ​​Barcelona.

Because of this, whenever the player scores a goal he makes the 304 sign with his fingers, recalling his humble origins in the Rocafonda neighborhood, in Mataró, the same place that welcomed migrants many years ago.

