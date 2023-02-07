San Luis Potosí, SLP.- Have you ever wondered What is the most famous legend of San Luis Potosí? Here we tell you, it is the story of ‘Crazy Zulley’.

This is one of the saddest stories of San Luis Potosi and lived in the neighborhood of San Miguelitobe careful if you walk through there, you might run into ‘Crazy Zulley.

The legend relates that Claudia Zulley, A young woman belonging to a wealthy family, she was very cheerful and smiling, despite the fact that her father and one of her brothers had died.

Over time met Rodolfo who would become his first and only love, and they would form a beautiful courtship.

After several years, Rodolfo asked Claudia to marry him. and gave him a luxurious white gold ring, which had belonged to his grandmother. The young woman accepted delighted and she promised to love him forever.

Church of the neighborhood of San Miguelito, San Luis Potosí (Facebook)

The day of the wedding arrived, Claudia and the guests arrived at the temple of San Miguelito, where she was originally from, but the groom never came.

The young woman impatiently awaited the arrival of her beloved, while people rumored that Rodolfo could have fled or died.

But, not being from the San Miguelito neighborhood, nothing was known about the man who left the enamored Claudia planted at the altar.

Despite the time passing, the young woman did not lose hope that Rodolfo would return to marry her and little by little she lost her sanity.

So much was her longing to see her beloved again that very often she put on her wedding dress again and came to the Garden of San Miguelito or the Plaza de Armas to wait for her boyfriend.

Her obsession became stronger and many times she compared men with Rodolfo, inciting them to marry her; Some of her played along and tried to take care of her; while others took advantage of her.

The young woman, whom nicknamed ‘crazy Zulley’passed away many years later and su famous white gold ring was presented to the Virgin of Solitude and which he now carries in his left hand.

Likewise, it is said that sometimes you can still see the young woman dressed as a bride walking through the San Miguelito neighborhood waiting for her lover.