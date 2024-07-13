A rumor recently appeared about the manga of Komi-san wa, Komyushou desuknown in Latin America as Komi-san can’t communicate. This is that the story is entering its final arc.

Yes, it seems that the adventures of Shouko Komi and Hitohito Tadano are coming to an end. After all, the central idea of ​​the story is that she got 100 friends and as time goes by, that number is getting closer and closer.

The information will apparently be confirmed by the next chapter of Komi-san wa, Komyushou desuwhich will be released on July 17, 2024. That will be in issue #34 of Shōgakukan’s Weekly Shounen Sunday magazine.

We Recommend: IA presents its version of Komi san’s mother and it looks totally unreal.

The series will then take a short break, which will be with issue #35 of the aforementioned publication, and the next issue will be the Training Camp Arc. Everything will begin with issue #36 of the magazine, which will go on sale on July 31, 2024.

Fountain: Shōgakukan.

The manga of Komi-san wa, Komyushou desu began publication on May 18, 2016, and has been in publication for eight years now. Tomohito Oda has accumulated 33 compiled volumes, a fairly considerable number for a series.

The success of this story was such that it managed to jump into the world of anime with two seasons made by the OLM studio. These are a great Netflix exclusive outside of Japan.

“Komi Can’t Communicate” (Komi-san wa, Komyushou Desu.) Manga will enter FINAL ARC starting from Weekly Shonen Sunday issue #36/2024 released July 31. Subtitled ‘Training Camp Arc’. pic.twitter.com/eBuS9XZCVc — THE MEDIA BINGUS (@TheMediaBingus) July 13, 2024

Many fans are hoping that the anime will Komi-san wa, Komyushou desu come back with one or more seasons to adapt what remains of the manga. In that sense, the only thing that can be hoped for is that the production committee approves the production of new episodes.

Fountain: Shōgakukan.

We just have to wait and see if the information about the final arc of the series is confirmed. It’s just a matter of waiting a few days to find out the truth about this outcome.

Apart from Komi-san wa, Komyushou desu We have more information about manga and anime at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.