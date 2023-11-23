Barefoot and crying, Khaled Joudeh, 9, rushed toward the dozens of bodies wrapped in white shrouds, blankets and rugs outside the crowded morgue.

“Where is my mother?” he shouted. “I want to see my mom.”

“Where is Khalil?” he continued, barely audible between sobs, as he asked about his 12-year-old brother. A morgue worker opened a white shroud so Khaled could kiss his brother one last time.

Then, he said goodbye to his 8-month-old sister. Another shroud was removed, revealing the bloody face of a baby. Khaled broke down into more sobs when he identified her to hospital staff. Her name was Misk.

“Mom was so happy when she had you,” he whispered, touching her forehead, the tears from his face falling onto hers.

Khaled said goodbye to his mother, father, older brother and sister, their bodies lying around him. Only Khaled and his younger brother, Tamer, 7, survived what relatives and local journalists said was an airstrike on Oct. 22 that leveled two buildings housing his extended family.

Sixty-eight members of the Joudeh family lost their lives that day while sleeping in Deir al Balah, in central Gaza, three of Khaled’s relatives said.

Some Palestinian family members had fled northern Gaza, as Israel had ordered residents to do. The Israeli military said it could not answer questions about an attack on the family.

In the end, family members were buried side by side in a long grave, relatives said, showing images of the burial.

Gaza, warns the UN, has become “a cemetery for thousands of children.”

Determining the exact number of children killed in Gaza—in the midst of a ferocious bombing campaign—is a Sisyphean task. Health officials in Gaza say 5,000 Palestinian children have died since the Israeli attack began, and possibly hundreds more.

If the numbers are even remotely accurate, many more children have lost their lives in Gaza since October 7 than the 2,985 children killed in the world’s major conflict zones combined—in two dozen countries—during all of last year. , including the war in Ukraine, UN data reveal.

The Israeli military says that unlike the “murderous attack against women, children, the elderly and the disabled” by Hamas on October 7, Israel takes “all possible precautions” to “mitigate the harm” to civilians.

Hamas, the military said, deliberately caused “the maximum possible amount of harm and brutality to civilians.” During the attack on Israel, people were shot to death in their homes, witnesses and officials say, and children were taken hostage.

In response, the Israeli military says, it is waging a war “to forcibly dismantle the military and administrative capabilities of Hamas.” He notes that Israeli forces have told residents to flee to southern Gaza and says they issue warnings before airstrikes “when possible.”

But the dizzying pace of the attacks — more than 15,000 to date, the Israeli military says, including in southern Gaza — makes the bombing campaign one of the most intense of the 21st century. And it is happening in a dense urban enclave with high concentrations of civilians, particularly children, generating growing global alarm, even from some of Israel’s closest allies. The Biden Administration recently said that “too many” Palestinians have died, admitting that the actual numbers of civilian casualties may be “even higher than those cited.”

So many children are brought to the morgue at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al Balah that the morgue director, Yassir Abu Amar, says he has to cut their shrouds into fragments to handle the influx.

“The children’s bodies come to us broken and in pieces,” he said. “It’s chilling.

“We have never seen this number of children murdered,” he added. “We cry every day. “Every day we cry as we work to prepare the children.”

Given the magnitude of the bombing, which many Gazans describe as indiscriminate and without warning, some parents have divided their children and sent them with relatives to different parts of the Gaza Strip to try to increase their chances of survival. Others have scribbled names on their children’s skin, in case they become lost, orphaned, or killed and need to be identified.

At Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Ghassan Abu-Sittah said many children were brought in alone and in a state of shock, with burns, shrapnel wounds or serious injuries from being crushed by debris. In many cases, no one knew who they were.

“They are given a designation — ‘Unknown Trauma Child’ — until someone recognizes them,” he said. “The terrible thing is that some of them are the only survivors of their family, so no one ever comes.

“It increasingly looks like a war against children,” Abu-Sittah added. A few weeks ago, Al-Shifa recorded the “1,500th Unknown Child with Trauma,” Abu-Sittah said.

The Israeli military says it “regrets any harm caused to civilians (especially children),” adding that it is examining “all of its operations” to ensure it follows its own rules and adheres to international law. But a growing number of officials and human rights groups say Israel has violated that law.

After condemning Hamas’ “egregious, brutal and shocking” attacks as war crimes, Volker Türk, the United Nations high commissioner for human rights, said this month, “Israel’s collective punishment of Palestinian civilians amounts to “also a war crime, as well as the forced and illegal evacuation of civilians.”

Some international officials warn that children are in danger wherever they go. “There is no safe place for Gaza’s one million children to go,” said Catherine Russell, director of UNICEF.

On October 15, Mohammad Abu Moussa said he was on a 24-hour shift at Al-Nasr Hospital in Khan Younis—south of the evacuation line drawn by Israel—when he heard a loud explosion nearby. He called his wife at his house, but when she answered, all he heard was screams. Shortly afterward, he said, his wife, his 12-year-old daughter and his 9-year-old son were rushed to the emergency room, bloodied, hysterical and covered in dust from the rubble. He tried to comfort them, but panicked when he noticed that his youngest son, Yousef, 7, was not with them.

“Where is Yousef?” he recalled asking.

Nobody answered him.

Fearful, Abu Moussa walked to the hospital morgue. Yousef’s lifeless body lay on a stretcher.

Several relatives said the airstrikes had hit their home without warning and that Abu Moussa’s family had been rescued from the rubble. The Israeli military said it could not answer questions about an attack on the family.

Yousef was not the only one killed. Abu Moussa’s brother, Jasir Abu Moussa, lost his two children and his wife, relatives said.

Another Palestinian, Yasser Abou Ishaq, 34, recalled how he used to teach his three young daughters to swim.

When his home was destroyed by what he said was an airstrike, he lost two of his daughters, Amal, 7, and Israa, 4. His wife also died. In total, 25 members of his family, 15 of them children, have been killed, he said. Local journalists reported on the attack and shared images of bodies in shrouds — members of the Abou Ishaq family, they said — as their relatives mourned them. The Israeli military said it could not answer questions about an attack on the family.

Abou Ishaq said he and his 1-year-old daughter, Habiba, were injured and taken to hospital. Most of his family, including his wife and Amal, were pulled from the rubble the same day and buried by relatives, he said, while he was treated. He didn’t get a chance to say goodbye.

The next day, Israa’s body was pulled from the rubble. He was able to hug her for the last time in the hospital morgue. “I hugged her and kissed her,” she said. “I said goodbye and cried. Only God knows how much I cried.”

By: RAJA ABDULRAHIM

THE NEW YORK TIMES