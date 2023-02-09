An unfortunate news was known this Thursday: the Colombian Johanna Carolina Millán Velandia was found lifeless. Her husband recognized her body under the rubble of the Isias hotel, in the city of Adimayan, located in the southeast of Turkey, one of the places most affected by the earthquakes this week.

His friends and family were informed and confirmed the news. The woman was a tour guide and she was there along with 42 other colleagues in special training from the Association of Tourist Guides (Tureb, for its acronym in Turkish). The tragedy monopolized several local media that reported on the state of health of the group of people during the first hours.

Lists disseminated through digital platforms reported on the status of each guide. At first, Colombian Johanna Carolina Kap — as she appeared with her Turkish last name — had been reported as having been rescued with minor injuries. Even a version that reached her husband, Erhan Kap, indicated that she had been transferred to a hospital.

However, the man went to the place, but found that it was not his wife. “A while ago they found a woman that everyone thought was Carolina, but then Erhan recognized her and said it wasn’t her,” a close friend told this newspaper.

The intense search continued this Thursday, February 9. For the first hours of the day, his whereabouts remained unknown. At 4:59 pm (local time) the report confirming her death was released: a lifeless body was found with the characteristics of the woman. Her husband recognized the pajamas she always wore.

The Colombian Foreign Ministry confirmed the news. “Ambassador Julio Riaño has been in permanent contact with the husband of the compatriot. Minister Álvaro Leyva gave instructions to collaborate in everything that is needed for the well-being of our compatriots,” said a statement.

His passion: travel

Johanna Carolina’s smile, or ‘Caro’, as her friends called her, reflected the charisma and authenticity she had. She was passionate about her travels and she wanted to show people the world. She called herself a ‘Turkish Latina guide’ and she had a professional license granted by the Turkish Ministry of Interior to work in that country. She arrived in Istanbul eight years ago and fell madly in love with its culture.

“Come to Turkey, I’ll accompany you to get to know this beautiful country,” he welcomed users through social networks. Since last year, she had created an Instagram account in which she showed the main places she traveled to and described what it was about.

His last post was four days ago. She was wearing a white one-piece thermal suit and a feathered cap of the same color. It was right in front of the Gaziantep castle, the same one that was destroyed after the earthquakes on Monday.

Before, I had been to the ancient city of Side, the theater of Aspendos, Myra, Termessos, Bodrum and other Turkish destinations. Even in November of last year, she shared images of her visit to Mesopotamia.

Johanna had long, almost reddish-black hair. A photo of her in Izmir, southwest of Istanbul, on January 28, shows her and her groupmates she was with. She knew how to speak Turkish and English, as well as Spanish. She said that she was a deist and a businesswoman. During her lifetime, she visited 37 countries.

—”The best guide in Turkey”—said her ‘beautiful dad’, Eduardo, who was always proud of her— “That’s my daughter, highly recommended, services and personalized attention”—.

Johanna Carolina Millán and her companions on a trip to Izmir (Turkey)

Her husband is also a tour guide, a point in common that sealed their ultimate love. Next to him, they had a house that they rented for tourists in Istanbul. “It is a beautiful house from the Ottoman period, it is located in the old area in one of the most beautiful streets in the old part of Istanbul, just 10 minutes from some points of interest such as the Blue Mosque, Hagia Sophia, the Topkapı Palace, the ancient Roman hippodrome”, commented the woman and emphasized: “I hope to receive you in my beautiful boutique hotel”.

That passion was transmitted to all the people he guided and advised on trips, such as an elderly Mexican couple who visited the Turkish country at the end of last year. “Generous husbands,” she called them.

The last contact with his family in Colombia was on Sunday, February 5, hours before the devastating earthquakes. Today, they and their friends mourn the news. “It’s something that was confirmed, although we thought it was going to be different and that he was alive,” says a close friend. “Her brother of hers and her nephew want to travel to Turkey as soon as possible so they can be close to her,” she explains.

The woman assures that the relatives are looking for help to be able to travel to that country as soon as possible and they ask for help from organizations and the Colombian government to support them with what is necessary.

