She is one of the few women in the Ukrainian National Guard, who has been in the country’s armed forces for eight years

Her nom de guerre is Jane. She didn’t choose it, her colleagues and comrades gave it to her. Maybe they were thinking of the movie “Private Jane” with Demi Moore. And perhaps because the Ukrainian commander certainly has the determination of the Navy Seal told by director Ridley Scott. She is one of the few women in the Ukrainian National Guard, she has been in the country’s armed forces for eight years, since she realized that, once the war for Crimea broke out, volunteering was no longer enough for her: she had to enlist, she had to do it for the Ukraine. She has been at the forefront ever since, going all the way to today’s post leading the rapid response unit, writes Ukrainska Pravda who outlines her. Jane fought on the ground right from the start, defending Ukrainian positions near Rubizhne and Sievierodonetsk, in direct confrontations with Russian forces and Chechen groups.

“There were direct fights” at close range, “they literally separated us 20 meters,” he tells the Ukrainian site. And she also remembers one of the most dramatic episodes, when an anti-tank rocket exploded a few meters from her who was rescuing a wounded fellow soldier, ‘Arko’, this is the nom de guerre of the soldier hit, lying on the ground, with shrapnel stuck in his arm. and in the leg.

«I was in the middle of the road – he says -, I was trying to help him. I was dressing his head with bandages when I looked up and saw a missile-launched grenade exploding beside me. I was lucky ».

In a video interview published on the same site we see the ‘girl’ – the unmistakable look of a young woman – in camouflage, with her nom de guerre ‘Jane’ carried with pride. Her long hair pulled up, her eyes clear. Photographs that trace her life in front of her. Also next to another soldier, young like her. Because for Jane, life ‘in battle’ is a family matter: her husband is also a soldier and is at the front, but they fight in different units.

“We’ve been together for six years. We are not in the same positions but we are very close. Sometimes I happened to hear him on the walkie-talkie, but there were also times when they were in difficult situations and I wanted to reach them ». Jane’s motivation for the strenuous defense of her country, for the life of a woman at her front, explains it with a conviction as clear as it is simple: the future. “I don’t want my son to find himself in what is happening now, in this whole ‘Russian world’ and what he is carrying.”