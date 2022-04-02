Among the heroes, who often remain in the shadows, of the invasion of Ukraine is definitely Jakub Kotowicz, a veterinarian who is risking his life to save hundreds of animals trapped by war.

The 32-year-old traveled to the conflict zone by joining a convoy from Przemyśl, on the border with Poland. An action that in the last two weeks has led him to save about 200 cats and 60 dogs from Lviv and more: among the animals recovered there is also Sasha, a two-month-old pygmy goat with damage to her legs and who now shares the kennel with other Chihuahuas. The vet has already decided to keep and adopt.

The journey to salvation, which lasted five days without ever being able to sleep, was as dangerous as it was complicated, and the animals suffered severe stress. Some. sadly, they were also seriously injured and the vet was forced to put them down. But many have instead been saved and will now have to undergo a long and intense rehabilitation process in order to be placed in Europe. There are also stories with a happy ending as in the case of two cats who have found their Ukrainian owners.

The Ada Foundation, an animal rescue charity founded by Jakub when he was 17, bought a cart for a seven-year-old dog named Vira who has a bullet in her spine. She, like the other injured animals, are treated in the private veterinary clinic available to the organization: the Ada Foundation, which is thinking of buying a new ambulance and converting a pizzeria into additional spaces for keeping animals, already has a “dog village”, where four-legged friends can get used to furniture used as sofas and tables and be monitored by potential owners.

In addition to the donations received, volunteers from Denmark, Ireland, Canada and the United States came to help the veterinarian and his staff. All ready to take care of these animals and pass the traumas that the war has given them.