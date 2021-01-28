TO Moriba Kourouma Kourouma everyone knows him as Ilaix Moriba. He was born on January 19, 2003 in Conakry, the capital of Guinea, the neighboring country of Guinea Bissau, the land of another of Barcelona’s youth stars, Ansu Fati. The 18-year-old boy just turned 18, for whom they put a record termination clause two seasons ago, little by little adds minutes to Ronald Koeman’s team. But the striking thing is that soccer is not his only passion. The young Ilaix, as he was at La Masía, is also an exemplary student of the Josep Pons hairdressing academy, one of the coiffeurs most prestigious in Spain.

A mother from Guinea and a father from Liberia embarked for Spain in search of a new and better life. With Fati as a benchmark, Moriba took his first steps at Espanyol, the other team in the city, where he stayed until he was 7 years old. It was then when he was captured by Barça. And from there he did not stop until he reached the first team.

Luxury cut. Ilaix Moriba and Josep Pons, the player’s hairdressing teacher trained at La Masia.

But, knowing that football is treacherous, from the age of 16 he began to train and become familiar with cutting techniques. Yes it is a cutting midfielder, but with a great sense of aesthetics.

“One of his brothers was a great player, he promised a lot and did not follow the path of progress that was expected. Ilaix takes this into account very much. I have talked a lot with him because we work on values, including knowing how to digest success and recognition, something that is not easy at his age “, Josep Pons, his hairdressing teacher, explains to EFE.

Brothers. Ansu Fati and Ilaix Moriba and a friendship that was born in La Masia and today continues in the first team of Barcelona.

Recognized for his physical resemblance to Paul Pogba, Moriba also shares a position and a game with the French world champion in Russia 2018. As soon as he arrived at the club, Koeman was amazed by the “hairdresser” technique and did not hesitate when it came to summon them to train with the first team culé.

Two days after turning 18, he made his debut against Cornellá, in the 2-0 victory for the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey, in which 74 minutes after starting as a starter. Against Rayo Vallecano, in the return of Lionel Messi to the team after the suspension, he saw the victory (2-1) of his teammates from the substitute bench.

Moriba is the third youth to make his debut for the Dutch coach. Although he was called up to play against Granada, on LaLiga date 18, Ilaix did not enter for a minute, but he has already begun to rub shoulders with the greats of the professional team. With 30 on his back, the same number that the first Messi used in Barcelona, ​​he wants to win a place in the headlines.

In April 2019, at just 16 years old, Barcelona signed him a contract until 2022 with a record termination clause for a footballer of his age: 100 million euros. Fati’s close friend (they both agree that they are like “brothers”) was shielded to prevent some powerful wallet from taking him away, as happened with many talents trained at La Masía, such as Cesc Fábregas, Eric García, Dani Olmo and Mauro himself Icardi, among others.

Manchester City and Juventus had seen his talent on the pitch and wanted to sign him. But Barcelona played its card. And when he lost Xavi Simmons, another of the great promises that the club had at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain, the leadership was not too dramatic. “We have Ilaix Moriba,” they replied.

“It was a long situation, it lasted a long time, but my first option was always to stay. I waited until the last minute because I wanted the offer from Barça, the one they made, so I wanted to wait without caring about the other clubs since I could have left earlier but I preferred to endure until the end, “Moriba said when he renewed his contract. At that time it was directed by Víctor Valdés, a historical Barcelona goalkeeper, who received some challenges for not giving him enough minutes while he was the coach of the youth team culé.

And the hairdresser? “Our philosophy is very similar to that of La Masia. It is based on values, a culture of effort, humility and constant improvement,” says Josep Pons. Ilaix, who lives with his parents in Santa Coloma de Gramenet, is trained in barbering, male and female hairdressing and image consulting.

And he also studies business management. “This type of training was recommended to me with very good judgment Xavi Martín (director of La Masia)”, says the businessman from the world of image. “As an elite player you will not have enough time to dedicate yourself to the day to day of your business. So you must have employees and the fundamental thing will be to know how to manage,” he adds.

The Spanish player of Guinean origin was not the first Barça player to attend the Josep Pons school to study hairdressing. Previously, Kike Saverio, four years older than Ilaix, and who currently plays in the Osasuna subsidiary, passed through there.

In fact, Saverio was the one who recommended that he go to this school and convinced him. In addition, Ilaix did not arrive there alone, but accompanied by another La Masia player, Brian Peña, Juvenil A midfielder.

“Ilaix has always had a model attitude. He is very skillful. He has a brutal facility to capture and capture,” says Pons.

“To me, some people told me that Ilaix might not have discipline and the truth is that he is a very disciplined boy, all I can say about him is positive,” he insists.