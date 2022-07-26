On July 25, a piece of news mourned the lovers of cumbia in Peru: the death of Walther Lozada, leader of Armonía 10. After this event was made known, various musical figures expressed their regret, including Carlos Soraluz. The former singer of the group from Piura not only fondly remembered Lozada, but also told on Facebook how he managed to convince him to join the orchestra.

Walther Lozada contacts Carlos Soraluz

Soraluz reported that Walther Lozada wanted a new voice for the northern group, so he had a member of his team contact him directly.

“That year he contacted me through his musician, Mr. Juan Chunga, who told me that he came from Don Walther because he was looking for a singer, but since I knew of the tremendous lead he had, I did not agree and he told me: ‘Well, then we go to the phone so that Don Walther knows that I have come,’” he explained.

”(Walther) told me that he was looking for a young singer to give voice to a couple of cumbias with a new format that were already ready in his studio… He told me: ‘what do you think? Come, record them without any commitment and I’ll give you your tip’; and since he wasn’t working at the time I agreed… he gave me two songs ‘Wounded Heart’ Y ‘She’”, added the former member of Armonía 10.

Armonía 10, from Piura, celebrates 50 years of artistic life. Photo: composition by Fabrizio Oviedo / La República

Carlos Soraluz and his anecdote with Walther Lozada. Photo: Carlos Soraluz/Facebook

Carlos Soraluz surprises Walther Lozada with his voice

In addition, he explained that Lozada advised him to learn all the lyrics so that at the time of recording he can concentrate only on living the message of the songs.

“Finally, it was time to go into the recording room and he put ‘Herido Corazón’ on me, it gave me all the confidence I needed; he made me review a couple of times and told me: ‘Now we are going to record and finish the two songs…’. By the grace of, God loved my work,” she mentioned.

Soraluz joins the lead of Armonía 10

After his outstanding audition, Walther Lozada had them search for Carlos Soraluz so that he stays in the ranks of Harmony 10.

“I lied to him that he would give me a week to learn the repertoire and I left happy with my tip without knowing that a week later Don Walther sent an assistant nicknamed ‘Colombiano’ to look for me in Sechura where he lived so that he could take me to Virú where they were going to play even if tied up, he told me, and my friend insisted so much that I agreed with everything and fear, and from there began my story with Don Walther and his Harmony 10.