Not many know that Australia was a penal colony unlike other nations, which became independent from a colonizer or were founded under ancient kingdoms.

The first inhabitants of the Australian country are believed to have arrived by sea from Southeast Asia around 50,000 years ago. When European settlers arrived in Australia, thousands of Aboriginal Australians were already living in the territory, hunting and farming.

During the seventeenth century, several explorers reached the coast of Australia and in 1770 the British navigator James Cook landed in that territory and claimed it for the British crown.

Since then, Australia was used as a penitentiary center for prisoners from Britain, many of these were transported for minor offenses and put to work or to serve.

As of 1790, free settlers began to arrive to populate this region and were displacing the Australian aborigines, due to two situations: due to the confiscation of their lands and due to the different diseases that the Europeans brought.

During 1820, the gold rush began and various soldiers and convicts who were already free converted the land into farms, which caused many migrants to arrive from Great Britain because it was believed that in Australia, there were many job opportunities and that the land they were cheap.

Many more gold seekers arrived in the territory when this precious metal was discovered in New South Wales and Victoria, in the year 185. This brought great prosperity to cities such as Melbourne or Sydney.

Finally, in the year 1901 the nation of Australia was formed, made up of six states.

