The story of how a Nintendo fellow created Mario Bros

Today it is difficult for people to know Mario Bros, one of the most successful franchises in the world of video games and one of the most recognized characters in Nintendo. His world day is celebrated every March 10 due to the abbreviation of the character, and that since 2016 he has the official date of the Asian company itself, a time to know his peculiar history.

Thus was born the character of Mario Bros

The story of how Mario Bros gave life is the most curious, and begins with the arrival to the company of an apprentice, Shigeru Miyamotowho got an interview to be part of the company because his mother was a friend of the then president of Nintendo, Hiroshi Yamauchi.

Miyamoto did not have an idyllic start in the company, because he participated in the project of Scope radarwhich was one of Nintendo’s greatest failures at that time, but his perseverance would lead him not to surrender and create the germ of what would be the main character of the company and one of the most iconic not only of the video game sector, but also of pop culture.

The first appearance of what Mario Bros would be in the game Donkey Kongin 1981, where he debuted with a small role and under the name of Jumpman, being precisely jumping the main function. The image of that time differ from what would be the most famous plumber would become what we know from 1983, when Miyamoto adapted Popeye.

The official debut of Super Mario Bros

And it is that Nintendo’s first option is to create a series of games with Popeye’s license, but he could not get and the young man created his own triangle and with influence of other stories such as ‘Beauty and the Beast’ came to what we know as Mario Bros, with the evil Browse and Princess Peach.

The first version of the Super Mario Bros series Peach After being kidnapped by Browsea king who has it kidnapped and that evils the Mushroom kingdom.

A rental debt and the name of Mario Bros

The history of Mario Bros has one of its most peculiar points at the origin of its name, which comes directly from a debt of a rental that the company had Nintendo In the United States. At that time, they had been delayed in the payment of the premises of one of the stores and asked for an extension to the owner of this.

Mario Segalewhich was the name of the landlord of the warehouse, accepted that extension in the payment and as a gesture of good will and thanks, the company gave him the name of the video game character, who would adopt the Italian nationality because of his creator.

The rest is history. The franchise has an approximate value of 36,000 million dollars, it is one of the most successful in the video game sector, and has already debuted in the cinema, also with fortune. Every March 10, fans of the saga celebrate it thanks to the abbreviation of the date coinciding with the name of Mario Bros: Mar10.