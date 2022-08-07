He was only 10 months old. And for a whole night she stayed inside a box. There where someone has decided to abandon it in a residential neighborhood. In that small space that is a place of abandonment, but also the last link with that owner who left it to her fate. This is the story of Harvest, an abandoned puppy dog.

When a woman saw her, the sun of a hot summer day had already risen, but the four-legged girl had remained inside the box, regardless of having neither food nor water, regardless of the 40 degrees of temperature: ” move from the box. She was just waiting for someone to come back, ”says Patti Dawson, president of Dallas Dog.

Even on the way to the shelter, Harvest never tried to get out of the box. Animal control officers even thought she might have some form of paralysis. But it wasn’t like that: she eventually came out of the box, but the shelter volunteers decided to leave her in the cage anyway because “she was her safety,” Dawson said.

Harvest spent the first few days at the shelter huddled in a corner of his kennel: “Of her you could only see her shoulders and her body shaking with fear,” the woman continues.

But despite all these fears, everyone who met her immediately loved her: she always had a sweet demeanor, despite being scared, and slowly she began to blossom.

Two weeks after her rescue, Harvest was adopted and in no time at all she showed all her liveliness: according to her owner, Harvest is now full of energy and loves to run with her foster brothers. When she’s feeling comfortable, Harvest loves cuddling on the sofa and watching TV with her family.

“It took her about a week before it really opened, and she hasn’t slowed down or looked back since,” Dawson said.