If stories usually have a happy ending, Girona has made it very clear that they have lost those pages. The history of the rojiblanco club in the promotion playoffs is terrifying and shaking off the jinx that pursues them is mission impossible. After falling to Rayo, the umpteenth opportunity for promotion to First escaped and, with the last one, there are already four promotion finals that have been lost. Two of them consecutively and, in addition, ‘giving’ Montilivi for the celebrations. Last year it was Elche who smiled and cried with joy and this time it was Rayo’s turn.

As Francisco commented after falling last Sunday, what the rojiblanco wardrobe has is not a thorn in it, but a “sword”. The pain that Montilivi went through, and that still remains in the city, is as difficult to bear as it is to explain the lack of fortune that the Girona team has in the promotion playoffs. They have participated in five (playing four finals) and in none have they come out expensive. The rojiblanco fiefdom was prepared, before Rayo, to, finally, end all the ghosts of the past, but, quite the opposite: they have added one more. The dynamics of the team, before Sunday’s game, was excellent with 11 games in a row without losing and the worst day was chosen to stop being a competitive bloc and fall again. The Madrilenians made perfect use of their weapons and the goals of Álvaro and Trejo (0-2) pushed a Girona into the abyss that will have to overcome the duel again.

As the hours go by, the bad feelings and sadness do not diminish in Girona. The Girona dressing room, which cannot get out of the spiral of failure, will find it difficult to smile again despite the fact that the club wants to show positivism: “Team pride. Your delivery honors the club and the city. They are very hard moments, but stubborn we will try again and again”. Some footballers, through social networks, remembered the fans and Samu Saiz commented that “football owes you a lot. You are very big. Sorry for not making you happy”. He was not the only one because Arnau Martínez was also sincere: “Football has told us once again that we have to do better to play in the First Division again. We congratulate Rayo on the promotion and wish him luck next season. We stubborn ones we will try again”. There is no choice but to get up and row again.