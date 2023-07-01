Brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick combined their musical talents to create in 2005 one of the most recognized teen groups of this century: Jonas Brothers. A fame that led them to star in their own television series on Disney Channel, jonas, appearing on magazine covers and being a media focus for his private life. But what few know is that there is a fourth brother, who since he was little has been in the shadow of the band, and who is now trying to make his own name in the industry: Frankie Jonas (Ridgewood, New Jersey, 22 years old), artistically as well known as Franklin Jonas.

The little Jonas was born eight years after Nick (his parents were looking for a girl after three boys). By the time he was five years old, his siblings had already made the leap into the music industry and he became, indirectly, the focus of all that sudden fame. In 2005, his parents gave him news that he did not expect: the family was moving to Los Angeles to closely follow the musical career of the Jonas Brothers. At one point, those dreams he aspired to, like becoming a football star at Princeton University, were dashed. But they also changed: at the age of seven he would attend his first audition, in which he got the role to put voice in the animated film Ponyo on the cliff.

More information

Even so, Frankie was still the fourth Jonas, nicknamed by his brothers’ followers as Bonus Jonas, something that he considered degrading. “I always hated that nickname. Much of my problem with being in the public eye was due to being seen as a commodified vision of myself, ”he defended in 2021 in an interview to the magazine Bustle. A name that even his brothers used to refer to him, although they soon stopped doing so, as Joe recounted in the same report: “After he opened up about how it hurt him, I refused to call Frankie Bonus Jonas. We have had long discussions behind closed doors in which I have shown my understanding and respect for his wishes. Feeling like you’re second, third, or fourth best at something is unfair. We are all the same”.

When he turned 12, Frankie created a Twitter account and did not hesitate to look up his name to see what was being said about him: “They were pretty horrible things for a child to read. Many of them said: “If you ever feel forgotten, remember this boy” or “Frankie Jonas is a bag of shit with no talent,” he said in the same interview, one of the few that he has starred in to date. In addition, they also made fun of his weight and his image, something that affected his self-esteem. “It became a way of self-harming. I looked at it every day and I had to do it to feel good. A lot of it perpetuated the idea that it was just that, a meme.”

Kevin, Joe, Nick and Frankie Jonas at the ‘Jonas Brothers in Concert 3D’ movie premiere on February 24, 2009. AXELLE WOUSSEN (AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM / Cordon Press)

That same year he realized that he had always wanted to be like his brothers and, finally, he decided to take the reins of his own life. It all started with her first orgasm while she enjoyed a popular hentai —genre of manga and anime with pornographic content. In his hand was the ring of purity —which he had begged to have because his brothers wore it—, which meant a religious promise of celibacy until marriage: “I took it off and ran away. I made a small fire and put it inside. I sat there for two hours while the metal slowly melted away. It was like a ceremonial ritual: I went on with my life and got my will back.”

His film career did not help to change this lack of self-esteem and self-destruction, so he decided to retire from acting – until then he had appeared in 12 episodes of jonas and in Camp Rock 2—: “I wanted to disappear, but I wanted to do everything possible to return to that normal life that I thought I saw die. I wanted to run away from everything.” And she got it. His family moved to Texas, where he was able to start over and be a normal teenager: he graduated from high school and enrolled at Belmont University to study film. An experience that did not take long to tarnish. A friend recommended that he publicly tell who he was and introduce himself with his last name included to be more successful in love: “To every person I met, I would introduce myself: ‘Hello, my name is Frankie Jonas.’ Something that soon made him the laughingstock of his classmates.

It was then that the darkest period of his life began: he turned to alcohol and drugs to get away from the shadow that followed him. Now everything has changed thanks to the support of his family and professionals. Back on social networks, from where one day he fled to avoid criticism, he confessed on his TikTok account how addictions affected his life: “From a very young age I struggled with drink and drugs as an escape route because I hated life And I didn’t want to be here.” He even recounted that there was a moment when he thought about suicide.

He is now in the process of writing his own story and being known for himself and not his brothers’ work. In 2020, he began to carve his own name thanks to the humorous content that he published. on TikTok —accumulates almost two million followers. He also took advantage of this new window to tell some details of his life that, until then, were unknown, but that he has already deleted from the platform.

Frankie Jonas in concert at the Stagecoach Festival, on April 28, 2023, in Indio, California. Presley Ann (Stagecoach/getty)

The reality is that Frankie has drawn the same artistic vein as his three brothers: in February he published Cocaine, his first song. “I was inspired by my time living in Nashville. While I was there, I was in some very dark places. The song is about that, about how even in the darkest moments we can have moments of happiness. It is a light that is surrounded by the tunnel of your own shit, ”she explained last February to the music magazine rolling stones. But she has not stopped at that. The singer has just released his first EP, an album with five songs, Sewer Rat.

Music has been a lifeline for the youngest of the Jonas: “I always try to be as honest, vulnerable and authentic as possible. That can be hard when you grow up in a world where you’re on the Disney Channel.” But it is not his only passion. Despite having left the world of television almost a decade ago, he is now back together with his older brother, Kevin. Both present the program Claim to Fame, that this week the second season has premiered on ABC: 12 contestants, each with famous relatives, hang out to find out which celebrity they’re related to (winner gets $100,000).

Nothing remains of that young man who escaped from the long shadow of his brothers, who took advantage of his fame to be popular and who turned to drugs to forget all those chapters of his life.