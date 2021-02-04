Ferran Adrià, the chef who revolutionized the world of gastronomy at the end of the last century, acknowledges that his case is “extremely unusual” in the restaurant sector. “Neither me nor Albert [su hermano, también chef] we liked to eat or cook. We fell in love little by little ”, says the well-known chef from Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona, ​​1962) during an interview at Much to do, CaixaBank’s content program aimed at promoting financial education and increasing the population’s knowledge of basic economic concepts.

It was perseverance and curiosity that little by little helped him set a goal: to doubt everything from the kitchens of the El Bulli restaurant and anticipate the future. “What we did was ask ourselves what it was to cook and what it was to sit at a table to live a gastronomic experience. And that was a real revolution ”, he says.

In his attempt to “find the limits”, Adrià has created 1,846 unique dishes over three decades. “Our mission was to open roads,” he says. At 58 years old, he says, the only professional path to which he wants to dedicate his future is the one marked by the BulliFundation, a new project in which he has been working for seven years. It is a foundation with three missions: to save El Bulli’s legacy, create quality content and share its experience in innovation, administration and management with SMEs in the restaurant sector from a practical and theoretical point of view.

This latest initiative by Adrià agrees with the lessons on how to plan for the future and prepare for our retirement that Xavier Puig, Professor of Economics and Business at the Universitat Pompeu Fabra Barcelona School of Management, offers in Much to do in a complementary chapter to the well-known chef.

