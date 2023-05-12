10/10

But Kemal Kilicdaroglu did not allow himself to be diverted from his course. In 2023, his chances of replacing Recep Tayyip Erdogan are better than ever. In polls, he is ahead of his incumbent. After more than 20 years, the CHP could once again form the government in Turkey. But the decision could not be made until May 28 – if none of the candidates receive an absolute majority, then there will be a runoff. © Ozan Kose/afp