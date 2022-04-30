A policeman, on the verge of getting married to his girlfriend, decides to say goodbye to his uniform to become priest. This is the history from don Ernesto, a 43-year-old sarcedote who has had a strong vocation since he was a child. Let’s find out the details of his life together.

Ernesto Piraino is currently a priest at the parish of Sant’Andrea Apostolo, in the church of Santa Maria Goretti of the Marina di Guardia Piemontese. However in the past it was a policeman, wore the uniform and had been engaged to a woman for 6 years. The man felt strong vocation for God since he was a child but it was in 2006 that something inside him pushed him to abandon the uniform and give up marriage.

At the time, he had 27 years old and broke off her engagement to get closer to parish. Although he started dating other girls, Ernesto spent most of his time in church so much so that one of his companions told him:

If you want to become a priest just say it.

In the year 2011, the man walked in seminary but at the same time he continued to carry out his profession as a policeman. However, it was in the year 2017 that his life changed forever. In fact, on 11 February, by the bishop Leonardo Bonanno received the order of priest in the diocese of Scalea-San Marco Argentano.

In the year 2021, the man chose the hermit life going to a cottage in Belverde Marittima. After a few months the bishop he called him back and all the faithful to Guardia Piemontese in the church of Santa Maria Goretti were waiting for him. Ernesto didn’t think twice about responding positively to the bishop’s call. However during the retreat he wrote a book in which he told his story: